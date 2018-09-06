Don’t hold events along Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra route: HC to Raje govt

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje (File) Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje (File)

In a setback to the BJP and the Vasundhara Raje government, the Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday restrained the government from organising programmes along the route of the CM’s Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra. The court said inaugurating public programmes during a political rally “would be the glorification of the political party and not the glorification of the achievements by the government.”

The court was hearing PILs filed by Vibhuti Bhushan Sharma, a former president of Rajasthan High Court Bar Association, and social activist Sawai Singh. Sharma’s PIL had said that the party’s programmes under the yatra are being funded by the government and that the actions of the government and the party “are per se illegal and it cannot be permitted that a ruling party who is organising a Gaurav/Rath yatra for election purposes for seeking votes of public put the burden on the state exchequer.”

While BJP leaders, including state president Madan Lal Saini and Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria had maintained that the yatra is a party programme, the government had pressed its departments, such as the PWD and DIPR, for the yatra. Following criticism, the government had withdrawn the PWD orders.

On Wednesday, citing two apex court judgments in petitions filed by NGO Common Cause, the bench of Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog and G R Moolchandani said, “We declare that henceforth no public functions sponsored and financed by the state would be held during the road-shows i.e. Gaurav Yatra to be undertaken by the BJP in the state of Rajasthan. Meaning thereby, on the day of the Gaurav Yatra no government functions would be held enroute when the Chief Minister and functionaries of the BJP halt the Gaurav Yatra for some time and re-commence the same after the break.”

Noting the PWD order, the court said, “It is apparent that the initial attempt by the government was a palpable abuse of the executive power of the state to directly help a political party i.e. the BJP.” Congress state chief Sachin Pilot said “the High Court decision shows mirror to the BJP government….”

