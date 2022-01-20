Don’t go ahead with amendment to IAS (Cadre) Rules, 1954: Mamata again urges PM Modi

January 20, 2022 10:40:07 pm
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi again on the proposed amendment to the IAS (Cadre) Rules, 1954, insisting that it would create a “fear psychosis” among officers and impact their performance.
In a letter to Modi on the issue for the second time in eight days, Banerjee said the amendment will “destroy” the federal fabric and basic structure of the Constitution.
The Union government has proposed an amendment to the rules, which would enable it to post IAS officers on central deputation, bypassing reservations of state governments.
Banerjee had written to Modi on January 13, urging him not to go ahead with the proposal.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-