Don’t feel I have been sidelined, says outgoing Gujarat deputy CM Nitin Patel

Outgoing Gujarat deputy CM Nitin Patel, who was seen as the frontrunner to become the chief minister following the resignation of Vijay Rupani, told The Indian Express that he does not feel “upset or sidelined”.

Patel, while speaking to reporters earlier on Monday, said he carries the “debt of the people” who had supported him throughout.

Patel on Sunday had said in Mehsana that a leader who had won the hearts of the people can never be sidelined. He denied that it was a comment directed towards the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

When asked if he was sad at being ‘sidelined’ in the state, Patel told The Indian Express, “I absolutely do not feel sidelined.”

Patel, who had held the office of the Deputy Chief Minister since 2017 along with the Finance, Road and Building, Capital Projects, Narmada-Kalpasar, and Health & Family Welfare portfolios, said he intends to continue serving the people of his constituency. “However, I cannot say right now in what capacity things will go forward from here,” he added.

Earlier on Monday, while speaking to reporters, Patel could not hold back his tears as he recalled the “support” he had received from the people of his two constituencies — Kadi and Mehsana — during his six terms as an MLA of Gujarat.

“Till the time a person has a place in the hearts of the people — be it as a sage or a spiritual leader — he remains important. In politics, right from the grassroots-level workers to a big leader, whoever has a place in the hearts of the people (stays). By sidelining anyone or keeping them aloof, no leader can become big,” Patel said.

He added, “I am the representative of Mehsana. I have been a four-time MLA from Kadi. I owe a huge debt to all the people of these constituencies for the love they have shown towards me. It is because of these people and the party workers who support that I am what I am today.”