Don’t fall prey to communal instigation, says CM Mamata Banerjee

CHIEF MINISTER Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday cautioned people against falling prey to communal instigation, saying political entities were interested in “politics of vandalism” in West Bengal, where people with different religious identities live in harmony.

“West Bengal is a place for everybody from every religion. Hindus, Muslims, Christians, tribals, Hindi-speaking and Urdu-speaking live here… Do not fall prey to any kind of communal instigation,” Mamata said while addressing a rally at Jalpaiguri Sports Complex in the afternoon.

Mamata, who is on a five-day tour of North Bengal, added: “We are proud to have taken birth in this soil of Bengal… It’s a tough soil where there is no place for miscreants… Renaissance started here. Remember there should not be any division among ourselves. Always remember that Bengal will not be scared of threat.”

Holding herself as an example, the CM said she performs Durga Puja and attends Iftar parties and midnight mass during Christmas. “I do participate in Roza and for doing that many say it is sacrilegious, but if my attending Roza goes against my religion then I will attend it several times… I do not care. I do not have faith in a religion which does not endorse love among people. I have faith in that religion which teaches people to love each other,” she told the gathering.

Not naming the BJP or the RSS, Mamata said that she does not “do politics of vandalism”. “I perform Durga Puja. I proudly state that. I have no hesitation… Like any other political person I do not do the politics of vandalism,” she added.

The statement comes days after Mamata claimed that BJP and RSS were targetting Bengal because the two have failed to do well in the state.

“They will target us…They are scared of Bengal in the 2019 elections. I am their targeted enemy. They want to confine us to Bengal. If they target Bengal, we will target India. We will contest from other states too… that is my challenge… challenge … challenge,” she had said in an interview.

Meanwhile, during an administrative meeting in Jalpaiguri, Mamata on Tuesday expressed concern over alleged child trafficking rackets running in Jalpaiguri district and elsewhere. She said that each and every shelter for children in the state must be brought under scanner and directed senior administrative officials to keep a strict vigil on homes from where babies are sold to customers through questionable adoption deals.

In the meeting, she also announced the construction of four new overbridges — at Udlabari, Lataguri, Mainaguri and Jalpaiguri — to improve connectivity to an underconstruction tourist facility at Gajoldoba. Moreover, she announced that the Jalpaiguri Sadar Hospital would be upgraded to a medical college and the number of beds would be increased to 1,200 from existing 550. She also directed authorities of private hospitals and nursing homes in the district to be more “sensitive and humane” while dealing with patients.

