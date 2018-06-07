Don’t fall for BJP’s ‘blatant lies’, Sanjay Nirupam tells Madhuri Dixit and Ratan Tata

Shah, along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other BJP leaders, had called on Dixit at her residence in suburban Mumbai. Shah, along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other BJP leaders, had called on Dixit at her residence in suburban Mumbai.

A day after Amit Shah met Ratan Tata and Madhuri Dixit as part of his party’s campaign, Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam has asked them not to fall for “blatant lies being propagated” by the BJP and its chief.

Shah had called on the two icons in their respective fields as part of the BJP’s ‘Contact For Support’ campaign ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Nirupam has sent separate letters to the actress and the industrialist in which he appealed to them to “dismiss the booklet given to them by Shah with the contempt it deserves”.

“Blatant lies are being propagated by the BJP and its president and I appeal to you two not to fall for this,” he wrote.

He had presented a booklet containing the achievements of the BJP-led central government in the last four years to the Bollywood icon during the meeting that lasted for 40 minutes.

During his meeting with Tata at the latter’s residence, Shah had presented a similar booklet.

Tata had said in a tweet that he was impressed to learn about the progress in the implementation of the Narendra Modi government’s initiatives and reform measures in the past four years.

Nirupam said the booklets given to Dixit and Tata were a “bundle of lies”.

“I am sending you a factual account of the failures of the Modi government in the last four years during which it has failed to do anything for the people of this country. Mr. Tata, you have always supported secular forces all your life whereas the BJP has spoilt the secular fabric of our country,” he said in his letter to the business tycoon.

Nirupam also blamed the Modi government for “rising unemployment and corruption” in the country in the last four years.

“In the past four years, the BJP government has failed on all fronts including on parameters of economy, social harmony, and international relations,” he stated.

In a letter addressed to Dixit, Nirupam said, “As an artist, you can understand how different forces work together in the creative space…and this has clearly suffered during the BJP rule. We should work together to stop these forces from gaining ground”.

The Congress leader said the “ill-conceived fiscal policies of the BJP government have hurt the industry and economy including small businesses, agrarian economy and corporates”.

Nirupam also questionned the “selective visits” of Shah who has been meeting prominent personalities as part of the BJP’s ‘sampark for samarthan’ campaign to mark the fourth anniversary of the Modi government.

