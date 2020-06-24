Don’t dismiss Galwan stand-off as patrol clash, it is part of China’s bigger design: Captain

Amarinder said the amount of build-up in the valley showed that the Chinese were working on a plan.(File) Amarinder said the amount of build-up in the valley showed that the Chinese were working on a plan.(File)

Terming the stand-off in Galwan valley as part of a larger design on the part of China, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Tuesday said India should not make the mistake of dismissing the violence as a patrol clash but should take a firm stand against any incursion into Indian territory.

Twenty Indian soldiers, including four from the state, were killed in a violent clash with Chinese troops in the valley in eastern Ladakh on June 15.

Amarinder said the amount of build-up in the valley showed that the Chinese were working on a plan.

“India cannot afford to lose even an inch of its land in the area, which is of huge strategic importance for both sides. We have all seen clashes in our time, with Pakistan and even with the Chinese, and this is definitely not a patrol clash,” the CM, a former army captain, said.

Referring to the map of the area, he said that the Chinese had reached half way through to the Siachen Glacier after Pakistan ceded the northern part of the Shaksgam Valley in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in 1963. Beyond that there is an area that in any case belongs to China, Singh said, adding that “there is a little gap between the glacier and the Aksai Chin area, which is the Daulat Beg gap, which they (the Chinese) are trying to close.”

“We have to take a strong position, and we should be clear that if we lose even an inch of land we must hold them responsible,” he said at the Congress Working Committee’s (CWC) video conference on Tuesday, which was convened by party president Sonia Gandhi. Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh too attended the meeting.

The chief minister also sought to corner the Centre over its support to the state in the fight against COVID-19, saying all that Punjab has received so far from the central government was its own Rs 2,800 crore for the January to March period, and just a few other grants. He said that GST dues for April to June were still pending.

Despite repeated pleas and memorandums, no help was forthcoming from the Centre to the state government for tackling the COVID-19 crisis, he said, adding that state had not received a single paisa of the Rs 20000-lakh crore package announced by the Prime Minister. He said that with the estimated shortfall of Rs 25,000 to 30,000 crore in revenue this year, and the rest going into the Covid war, the situation for Punjab was bad.

The Punjab government was forced to manage on its own to create resources for fighting the coronavirus pandemic, he said, adding that he was sure other states were in the same unfortunate position. “Nobody is listening to us”, he said.

Amarinder said that with 2.33 lakh of the total 2.52 lakh industries in Punjab now reopened, migrants are coming back to the state. He said the units were currently working at 40% capacity.

