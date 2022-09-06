‘Don’t desire PM candidature,’ says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar as he meets Opposition leaders in Delhi

JDU Chief and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar meets CPIM Chief Sitaram Yechury at the latters office in New Delhi on Tuesday.

On the sidelines of his meeting with Opposition leaders in the National Capital in a bid to form a united front against the BJP, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday denied rumours that he wanted to become the Opposition’s Prime Ministerial face for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

“I am not even the claimant, I don’t even desire it,” Nitish told reporters, soon after he met CPI(ML) leader Sitaram Yechury in New Delhi.