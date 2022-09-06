scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

‘Don’t desire PM candidature,’ says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar as he meets Opposition leaders in Delhi

"I am not even the claimant, I don't even desire it," Nitish told reporters, soon after he met CPI(ML) leader Sitaram Yechury in New Delhi. 

JDU Chief and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar meets CPIM Chief Sitaram Yechury at the latters office in New Delhi on Tuesday.

On the sidelines of his meeting with Opposition leaders in the National Capital in a bid to form a united front against the BJP, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday denied rumours that he wanted to become the Opposition’s Prime Ministerial face for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

“I am not even the claimant, I don’t even desire it,” Nitish told reporters, soon after he met CPI(ML) leader Sitaram Yechury in New Delhi.

First published on: 06-09-2022 at 01:02:12 pm
Next Story

Barack Obama is now half an ‘EGOT’, what does this mean?

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Attack on PM, onus on BJP: The 5 takeaways from Soren's 'trust vote'

Attack on PM, onus on BJP: The 5 takeaways from Soren's 'trust vote'

Suresh Raina retires from IPL, domestic cricket for T20 leagues in SA, Sri Lanka, UAE

Suresh Raina retires from IPL, domestic cricket for T20 leagues in SA, Sri Lanka, UAE

Cyrus Mistry's last rites held at Mumbai's Worli crematorium

Cyrus Mistry's last rites held at Mumbai's Worli crematorium

Storm over dropped catch will make Arshdeep stronger, say parents

Storm over dropped catch will make Arshdeep stronger, say parents

Cyrus Mistry crash: Accident site may be new 'black spot'

Cyrus Mistry crash: Accident site may be new 'black spot'

Premium
RSS headquarters in Delhi gets CISF security cover

RSS headquarters in Delhi gets CISF security cover

Opinion | Japan is recasting its national security vision in face of an aggressive China

Opinion | Japan is recasting its national security vision in face of an aggressive China

Premium
How sitting for long slams your heart and lungs, raises blood sugar

How sitting for long slams your heart and lungs, raises blood sugar

Trail of an Assassin: Nagesh Kukunoor to helm series on Rajiv Gandhi's assassination

Trail of an Assassin: Nagesh Kukunoor to helm series on Rajiv Gandhi's assassination

'I sang with all my heart': Folk singer Amar Arshi on Kala Chashma

'I sang with all my heart': Folk singer Amar Arshi on Kala Chashma

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 06: Latest News
Advertisement