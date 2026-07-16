Don’t deploy Indian sailors on ships passing through Hormuz: India tells shipping firms

A vessel at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Oman, Tuesday. (Reuters)

The Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA) has directed shipping companies to avoid deploying Indian sailors on vessels travelling through the Strait of Hormuz.

In an advisory to ship owners, ship managers, and personnel management firms, the DGMA warned against deployment of Indian sailors on ships that are passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

“In view of the heightened security situation in the Gulf region, the Directorate General of Maritime Administration (DGMA), through DGMA Circular No. 36 of 2026, has directed Ship Owners, Ship Managers and RPSL Companies to avoid deploying Indian seafarers on vessels undertaking voyages through the Strait of Hormuz until further orders,” the Directorate General of Shipping said in a statement on Wednesday.