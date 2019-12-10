‘Don’t cooperate with govt that doesn’t adhere to Constitution’: Kanhaiya Kumar

Speaking at a rally at Rani Rashmani Avenue against CAB and NRC, he said that the government’s move to bring in the amendment to the six-century-old law was aimed to cover its failure on governance. (Express photo: Shashi Ghosh) Speaking at a rally at Rani Rashmani Avenue against CAB and NRC, he said that the government’s move to bring in the amendment to the six-century-old law was aimed to cover its failure on governance. (Express photo: Shashi Ghosh)

Hitting out at the Central government over Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and National Register of Citizens (NRC), former president of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) and CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar on Monday said that if the government does not obey the Constitution, people should not cooperate with it.

Speaking at a rally at Rani Rashmani Avenue against CAB and NRC, he said that the government’s move to bring in the amendment to the six-century-old law was aimed to cover its failure on governance. The rally was organised by the Joint Forum.

“If the Central Government disobeys the Constitution, then common people should also disobey it… We are not going to prove that we are citizens. If the government has any doubt, they have to investigate. We will not go to the government to prove our citizenship,” said Kumar, adding that the government fulfill its poll promise of depositing Rs 15 lakh in everybody’s account and of bringing in acche din.

Kumar was also joined by other leaders and speakers, including Kannan Gopinathan, who quit from Indian Administrative Services over lack of freedom of expression in Kashmir, CPI’s Kavita Krishnan and Forward Bloc MLA Ali Imran Ramz Victor.

Gopinath alleged that the BJP government had made Hindus, not Muslims, look foolish. “We are not against anybody. We are fighting for our rights. We are fighting for the nation. We want to transform the nation in such a way so that our next generation is proud of us… But now, anybody who says anything against the government, they are labelled anti-national,” said Gopinathan.

Victor criticised the Mamata Banerjee government for building detention camps.

