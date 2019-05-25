Don’t believe in selling religious aggression: Mamata’s new poem

A day after Trinamool Congress lost 12 seats in Lok Sabha polls in Bengal , party chief Mamata Banerjee on Friday shared a poem by her, in which she criticised “communalism” and “aggression” in religion. Titled “I do not agree”, which she shared on her social media accounts, the TMC chief said she believes in the religion that draws light from humanism.

The underlying theme of the poem targets the violence that took place in West Bengal during the Lok Sabha polls. A part of the poem says, “I am a humble servant of the gentle renaissance raised in Bengal. I don’t believe in selling religious aggression, I believe in a religion that draws light from humanism. I keep myself engrossed in numerous duties while you appear to have no such qualms. Is that why you resort to selling aggression in religion? Those who believe in tolerance, let us come together and awaken all.”

Before the results were announced, Mamata had shared another poem, titled ‘Emergency’. “What did you see this election? Is exile also an emergency?” the poem read.