Don’t beg for funds, ask alumni to contribute: Prakash Javadekar to schools

Instead of “coming to the government with a begging bowl”, schools should ask their alumni for financial assistance, Union Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar said during an event in Pune on Friday.

“Some schools come to the government with a begging bowl asking for funds. They can easily ask their alumni for help. It is the duty of the alumni to contribute to their school, their college and this attitude of ‘give it back’ should be cultivated by schools,” Javadekar said at the event organised at Jnana Prabodhini School.

Recalling his student days, when he studied in a Zilla Parishad school where his mother was teacher, Javadekar said without facilities such as e-learning or digital resources, students used to gain knowledge and life skills from the school. “Today, a 7th Standard student can’t solve maths problems from Standard 4. It is such a sorry situation. We started the National Assessment Survey last year and assessed lakhs of students in Class III, V, VIII and X. We have prepared a district-wise document and even shared it with the local MPs of that area, so that they know the state of affairs in their constituency. But delegating this work to the government is not enough, the entire society will have to come together to improve the situation,” he said.

The Minister reiterated that curriculum in schools will soon be slashed by 50 per cent and the ministry was analysing which portions could be done away with, so that students had time for extra-curricular activities.

