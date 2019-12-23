Don’t allow NRC: Asaduddin Owaisi appeals to Telangana CM

Asaduddin Owaisi Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM CHIEF Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday appealed to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to not allow National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state.

“The TRS voted against Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in both houses of Parliament. Now the state must oppose implementation of CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) and NRC here. Kerala and West Bengal have stayed the NRC work and Telangana should follow suit,” he said. “I am also appealing to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy not to support the CAA. Jagan must reconsider his decision to support the BJP,” he said.

The United Muslims Action Committee also appealed to the Telangana Chief Minister to stay work on NRC. Telangana Home Minister M Mahmud Ali said the state has not received any instruction from the Centre yet.

On Saturday night, Owaisi addressed a big gathering at the AIMIM’s headquarters, appealing to the people to protest peacefully. Owaisi also administered the Preamble oath to the crowd, many of whom carried the Tricolour and placards with anti-CAA and anti-NRC slogans.

Owaisi appealed to the people not to throw away the national flag after the meeting and instead take it home and hoist it as a sign of protest against the CAA and NRC. “Fly the Tricolour outside your house. This will be a message for the BJP that they have made a wrong law,” Owaisi told the gathering. He asked them not to chant any religious slogans and only shout “Hindustan Zindabad”.

Talking about the CAA, Owaisi appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the word religious should be removed from the law. “Minorities are being oppressed in Myanmar and Sri Lanka also but they are not included in this,” he said. He said it was fine if the Indian Government wants to give citizenship to people of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. “My question is why give it on the basis of religion?”

Owaisi said he would soon organise a Save Constitution day. He said those against CAA should be prepared for the long haul without resorting to violence. “This protest should go on for at least six or seven months…,” he said.

