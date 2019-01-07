Don’t allow Mehbooba Mufti to visit: Hizb chief to militants’ kin

Three days after former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti visited the family of a slain Hizbul Mujahideen militant in south Kashmir, the outfit’s operational chief Riyaz Naikoo termed it “drama” and asked the families of militants not to allow her into their homes.

“The shameless Mehbooba Mufti is unconcerned —- how can she go into the houses of people despite her hands being soaked in their blood?” he is heard saying in an audio message released on Sunday. “I have requested the families of militants not allow her to enter their home…”

On January 3, Mufti visited the family of Idrees Sultan in Safnagri village of south Kashmir’s Shopian. She also demanded immediate release of his brother Javeed Sultan, who is in police custody for over a month. Mufti had also visited the family of another Hizbul militant at Patipora village of Pulwama. The family was allegedly tortured by the police.

Naikoo said they were aware of who facilitated these visits of Mufti. “They are PDP agents and very soon, we will teach them a lesson.”

“Today the late Mehbooba Mufti has started a new drama. Don’t get puzzled why I called her late. There is not much difference between a dead person and a living person whose conscience is dead,” he said.