Don’t agree with SC ruling, govt must ensure quota stays: LJP

Chirag Paswan Chirag Paswan

Diasgreeing with the Supreme Court’s decision that states are not bound to provide reservation in government jobs and promotions, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ally Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) on Sunday asked the Central government to take measures to ensure that reservation benefits of Scheduled Classes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes continue as they are.

LJP president Chirag Paswan took to Twitter to express his party’s disagreement with the apex court.

“The LJP does not agree with this decision of the Supreme Court… The party demands that the Union government take immediate measures to ensure that the reservation provision continues in jobs and promotion in the same they have been so far.”

“Recent judgment of Supreme Court says that states are not bound to provide quotas for SC/ST or OBC in government jobs and that there is no fundamental right to claim reservation in promotions. This is entirely against the concept of reservation,” he said in another tweet.

LJP patriarch and Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan may raise the issue in a meeting with SC and ST MPs on Monday, according to sources.

“I have invited the SC/ST members of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha for a get together at my residence 10th February,” he said in a tweet on Sunday.

However, functionaries said it is a regular meeting which the minister holds with parliamentarians of these communities in which they discuss issues related to their welfare.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.