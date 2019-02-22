Don’t agree with Guv Tathagata Roy’s remarks on Kashmiris: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Two days after Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy endorsed a call to boycott Kashmir and Kashmiris economically following the Pulwama terror attack, the Centre Thursday distanced itself from his remarks with Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad saying that he didn’t agree with them.

Advertising

In the first official reaction from the government to Roy’s remarks, Prasad said: “I don’t agree with his tweets.”

On Tuesday, Roy posted on Twitter: “An appeal from a retired Colonel of the Indian Army: Don’t visit Kashmir, don’t go to Amarnath for the next 2 years. Don’t buy articles from Kashmir emporia or Kashmiri tradesman who come every winter. Boycott everything Kashmiri. I am inclined to agree.”

The remarks came at a time when Kashmiris, particularly students, have been targeted by Hindutva groups protesting against the Pulwama attack.

An appeal from a retired colonel of the Indian Army: Don’t visit Kashmir,don’t go to Amarnath for the next 2 years. Don’t buy articles from Kashmir emporia or Kashmiri tradesman who come every winter. Boycott everything Kashmiri.

I am inclined to agree — Tathagata Roy (@tathagata2) February 19, 2019

Asked about the attacks on Kashmiris and why the Prime Minister has not reacted to them, Prasad said: “What is important is action. Wherever it has happened, action has been taken. We have said several times that Kashmir is an integral part of India. (The) problem is that some people only want answers from the Prime Minister without doing their responsibility.”