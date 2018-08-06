Don’t adjourn Houses despite provocation: Fali Nariman

Nariman stressed that “the presiding officers should remain cool and steadfast in the chair despite MPs rushing into the well of the House and disrupting the proceedings as nothing else seems to be working. (Express photo by Ravi Kanojia) Nariman stressed that “the presiding officers should remain cool and steadfast in the chair despite MPs rushing into the well of the House and disrupting the proceedings as nothing else seems to be working. (Express photo by Ravi Kanojia)

Expressing concern over disruptions in legislatures, including in Parliament, former Rajya Sabha member and veteran constitutional lawyer Fali S Nariman on Sunday urged the Chairman of Rajya Sabha and Speaker of Lok Sabha not to adjourn the Houses despite worst provocations to do so, to frustrate disruptive MPs.

He spoke for an hour on “Ethics in Politics and Dos and Don’ts for MPs” on the second and last day of the orientation programme for new members of Rajya Sabha.

Nariman stressed that “the presiding officers should remain cool and steadfast in the chair despite MPs rushing into the well of the House and disrupting the proceedings as nothing else seems to be working. As long as the presiding officer is in the chair, the House is taken as in session and at least this raises some hope.”

“The first thing that one acquires on becoming an MP is the prefix of ‘Hon’ble’ which cannot be shed during the whole tenure despite the conduct being to the contrary and MPs should try to live up to that honour both during the membership and after,” he said.

