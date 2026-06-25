Don’t accord separate recognition to rebel MPs, Sena (UBT) MPs urge Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

MEMBERS OF Parliament of Shiv Sena (UBT) met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday and urged him not to accord separate recognition or seating to the six rebel MPs who have crossed over to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, contending that such a move would be contrary to constitutional provisions.

After meeting Birla, Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Arvind Sawant and Anil Desai told the media that the party had submitted an application to the Speaker on June 18 seeking a hearing before any decision was taken on representations made by the rebel MPs.

“We had said that in case any of our MPs, individually or after forming a group, approach you saying they want to merge with another group, you should act according to constitutional provisions,” Sawant told reporters.