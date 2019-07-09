‘No long acceptable’: Donald Trump reignites tariff issue with India

Weeks after holding discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump Tuesday raked up the issue of tariff imposed by India on American products saying it is “no longer acceptable.”

“India has long had a field day putting Tariffs on American products. No longer acceptable!,” Trump tweeted.

Ahead of meeting Modi on the eve of the G20 Summit held in Osaka, Trump had targeted India for “very high tariffs”. He said New Delhi’s recent imposition of retaliatory import duties was “unacceptable” and should be withdrawn.

“I look forward to speaking with Prime Minister Modi about the fact that India, for years having put very high tariffs against the United States, just recently increased the tariffs even further. This is unacceptable and the tariffs must be withdrawn,” Trump had tweeted.