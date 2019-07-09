Toggle Menu
‘No long acceptable’: Donald Trump reignites tariff issue with Indiahttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/donald-trump-us-president-tariff-war-trade-india-narendra-modi-5822664/

‘No long acceptable’: Donald Trump reignites tariff issue with India

"India has long had a field day putting Tariffs on American products. No longer acceptable!" Trump tweeted. 

iran, iran crisis, nuclear bomb, nuclear weapons, uranium, tehran, us sanctions, sanctions, united states, donald trump, barack obama, obama, obama administration, oil, iran oil, saudi arabia, us presidential election, iraq, iranian oil, world news, indian express news
Ahead of meeting Modi on the eve of the G20 Summitre held in Osaka, Trump had targeted India for “very high tariffs”.

Weeks after holding discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump Tuesday raked up the issue of tariff imposed by India on American products saying it is “no longer acceptable.”

“India has long had a field day putting Tariffs on American products. No longer acceptable!,” Trump tweeted.

Ahead of meeting Modi on the eve of the G20 Summit held in Osaka, Trump had targeted India for “very high tariffs”. He said New Delhi’s recent imposition of retaliatory import duties was “unacceptable” and should be withdrawn.

“I look forward to speaking with Prime Minister Modi about the fact that India, for years having put very high tariffs against the United States, just recently increased the tariffs even further. This is unacceptable and the tariffs must be withdrawn,” Trump had tweeted.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Mumbai: Urmila Matondkar’s letter hitting out at Sanjay Nirupam’s aides ‘leaked’
2 Video shows ‘last moments’ of 8 trekkers killed in expedition to Nanda Devi peak
3 TRS leader abducted by suspected Maoists in Telangana