Watch: Donald Trump, Melania Trump enjoy guided tour of Taj Mahal

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, who are on a two-day visit to India, visited the Taj Mahal in Agra on Monday after attending the ‘Namaste Trump’ event in Ahmedabad.

The couple posed for photographs, strolled through its sprawling lawns, and were given a guided tour of the 17th century mausoleum.

“The Taj Mahal inspires awe. A timeless testament to the rich and diverse beauty of Indian culture! Thank you, India,” the US President wrote in the visitor’s book.

Accompanied by daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner, Trump and Melania also witnessed sunset at the monument before departing for New Delhi.

Warm reception

Before visiting Taj Mahal, the Trumps were received at the Kheria airbase by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

A giant billboard featuring Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Prime Minister Modi greeted the couple with a message – ‘Grand welcome of India’s best friend to the City of Love –Agra’. On his arrival at the airbase, over 250 artistes drawn from different parts of Uttar Pradesh performed ‘Mayur dance’, ‘Rai folk dance’, Dhobia folk dance’, ‘bamrasia’ dance as sonorous sounds of nagada, dholak and mridang added to the festive ambience.

The city has been spruced up to welcome Trump amid a huge security deployment.

Massive billboards bearing greeting messages dotted the nearly 13-km route of his convoy while major street roundabouts are decked up with US and India flags. Along the route, over 3,000 artistes spread over 21 designated designated areas will also present dance forms of Brij, Awadh and other regions, like Krishna Lila. Over 15,000 school students are lining up the streets on the convoy route, holding US and India flags to welcome Trump as his motorcade will pass through the city.

