After PM Modi’s nudge, Trump asks Imran Khan to ‘moderate rhetoric’ over Kashmir

US President Donald Trump has asked Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to “moderate rhetoric” with India over Kashmir hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a telephonic conversation, told him that “extreme rhetoric and incitement to anti-India violence” by certain leaders in the region was “not conducive to peace”, PTI reported.

Advertising

Trump spoke separately to both PM Modi and his Pakistani counterpart on Monday evening amid a fresh flashpoint between the two countries after India revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir by rendering Article 370 a dead letter.

While underlining the need to exercise “restraint” by both sides, Trump told Khan “the need to reduce tensions and moderate rhetoric with India over the situation in Jammu and Kashmir,” the White House said.

Sources told The Indian Express that it was Trump who “initiated” the phone call with PM Modi on Monday and they described the conversation as a “good exchange” between the two leaders.

Advertising

After the conversation, the PMO statement said: “In the context of the regional situation, the Prime Minister stated that extreme rhetoric and incitement to anti-India violence by certain leaders in the region was not conducive to peace. He highlighted the importance of creating an environment free from terror and violence and eschewing cross-border terrorism without exception.”

Spoke to my two good friends, Prime Minister Modi of India, and Prime Minister Khan of Pakistan, regarding Trade, Strategic Partnerships and, most importantly, for India and Pakistan to work towards reducing tensions in Kashmir. A tough situation, but good conversations! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2019

The development comes amid the Pakistan Prime Minister ratcheting up the rhetoric against India in the last two weeks. In a tweet, Trump said he spoke to his “two best friends”, discussing prospects for improved trade ties with Washington and stressing the need to reduce tensions over Kashmir.

“Spoke to my two good friends, Prime Minister Modi of India, and Prime Minister Khan of Pakistan, regarding trade, strategic partnerships and, most importantly, for India and Pakistan to work towards reducing tensions in Kashmir,” Trump said. “A tough situation, but good conversations!” he said.

Giving more insight to the talks with leaders of India and Pakistan, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley said Trump conveyed the importance of reducing tensions between India and Pakistan and maintaining peace in the region.

“The two leaders further discussed how they will continue to strengthen United States-India economic ties through increased trade, and they look forward to meeting again soon,” PTI quoted Gidley as saying.

(With PTI inputs)