Donald Trump Speech at Motera Stadium LIVE: US President arrives to address over 1 lakh citizens

Donald Trump Speech at Motera Stadium LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump, who arrived in India on Monday for his first visit, is set to address over one lakh people at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad this afternoon. The event, ‘Namaste Trump’ has been organised on the lines of the ‘Howdy, Modi’ program which was held in the US last year.
As per the schedule, Trump, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will address the gathering after taking part in a roadshow.
Hours before his arrival the capital city of Gujarat, Trump tweeted in Hindi that he is eager to meet the people of India. “Eager to land in India. We are on our way, see you all in a few hours,” he had posted on the micro-blogging site. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived at the airport to welcome the US President, responded, saying, “Athithi Devo Bhav! (Guests are like God).”
Last year, during the 'Howdy, Modi' event, PM Modi took New Delhi’s ties with the US to new heights after he endorsed US President Trump for a second term, saying ‘Abki Baar Trump Sarkar‘ in front of nearly 50,000 Indian-Americans. While addressing the massive crowd at the NRG Stadium, Modi hailed Trump saying said he admires him for his “sense of leadership, a passion for America, a concern for every American and a strong resolve to make America great again”. “He has already made the American economy strong again. He has achieved much for the US and for the world. We in India have connected well to him,” Modi said, adding “Abki Baar Trump Sarkar”.
‘Howdy, Modi! Shared Dreams, Bright Futures’, the Indian community event in the US, was held at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on September 22 last year. Besides addressing the NRI community at a stadium, Modi also held a roundtable meeting with CEOs and top executives of US energy companies. Over 50,000 people had registered for the mega community summit. The live audience was be the largest ever for an Indian Prime Minister in North America and also the largest for a foreign leader in the US other than Pope Francis.
A makeshift welcome gate erected at Motera stadium, the venue for the “Namaste Trump” event, crashed on Sunday evening. Nobody was injured, official sources said, adding that the gate crashed due to high-velocity winds. The incident occurred near Gate No 3 of the stadium for VVIP entry. When the gate made of welded rods and covered with flex banners fell, policemen and other officials were standing nearby. The gate also had a metal detector to scan those visiting the stadium. The temporary gate was re-erected with the help of a crane later, sources said.
FOR THE past few weeks, all routes from Ahmedabad airport to the new cricket stadium in Motera have been the most fussed pathways in India. For the ‘Kem cho Trump’ event (Howdy Trump, in Gujarati), some roads have been resurfaced, a few narrow lanes widened out to act as alternate routes, and pretty flowers flutter atop a newly constructed six-feet-tall and kilometre-long wall that would curtain out slums from Donald Trump’s vision. Not just Trump and Narendra Modi but even the venue’s an eye-ball grabber. The shiny new wonder can host a lakh and ten thousand people and will become the largest cricket stadium in the world. The Indian Express digs up the story of the old Gujarat Stadium, the epicenter of all political goings-on which refuses to go down as a footnote in history.
The Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad will be the last stop for US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are embarked on a roadshow from the Ahmedabad airport. Authorities said over one lakh people are expected to line up along the route of the roadshow, which has been named as 'India Road Show' by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation. Artistes and performers from various states were allotted a stage along the route to perform for the US President in their traditional attire. Around 50 stages were erected along the route, starting from the airport to the Motera stadium via Indira bridge.
Taking to Twitter, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, "Motera set to transform into the loudest stadium in the world for today! The excitement in the air is palpable as the crowd builds up inside Motera awaiting PM Modi and welcome US President DonaldTrump and First Lady for 'Namaste Trump'."
