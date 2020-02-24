Donald Trump Speech at Motera Stadium LIVE: US President arrives to address over 1 lakh citizens

US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Ahmedabad airport on Monday. (PIB) US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Ahmedabad airport on Monday. (PIB)

Donald Trump Speech at Motera Stadium LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump, who arrived in India on Monday for his first visit, is set to address over one lakh people at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad this afternoon. The event, ‘Namaste Trump’ has been organised on the lines of the ‘Howdy, Modi’ program which was held in the US last year.

As per the schedule, Trump, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will address the gathering after taking part in a roadshow.

Hours before his arrival the capital city of Gujarat, Trump tweeted in Hindi that he is eager to meet the people of India. “Eager to land in India. We are on our way, see you all in a few hours,” he had posted on the micro-blogging site. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived at the airport to welcome the US President, responded, saying, “Athithi Devo Bhav! (Guests are like God).”