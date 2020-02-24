At ‘Namaste Trump’ event, US President announces $3 billion defence deal with India, calls PM Modi ‘tough negotiator’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump at Namaste Trump event in Ahmedabad Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump at Namaste Trump event in Ahmedabad

Massive bonhomie was at display at the ‘Namaste Trump’ event in Ahmedabad on Monday as both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump heaped praises on each other. Stating that India now holds a special place in the hearts of Americans, Donald Trump said, “America loves India, America respects India and America will always be faithful and loyal friends to the Indian people.” He also announced defence deals between the two countries worth 3 billion dollars. Calling PM Modi a “tough negotiator”, Trump also announced that both the countries are chalking out “the biggest every trade deals” on his visit to India.

Praising his “great friend” Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trump said, “Modi, you are not just the pride of Gujarat but you are a living example that with hard work Indians can achieve anything they want. Everybody loves him… but I will tell you this… he is very tough.” In his address, Trump also made a mention of PM Modi’s early life as as a “tea-seller.”

Lauding India’s space mission Chandrayan II, Trump said, “The US is looking forward to cooperating with you. US and India will be partners in our journey to the stars.”

Praising the diversity of India, Trump said, “India is the country that has always been admired and where millions of Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Jains, and Christians worship side by side. You have always stood strong as one great Indian nation.”

Praising the government’s effort to bring electricity to every household, the US president said, “Under PM Modi, villages in India have access to electricity. Over 300 million more have got an internet connection. India will soon become the home to the world’s largest middle class. What is impressive is that India has achieved all this as a democracy and as a tolerant country. India’s achievement is unrivalled.”

“Story of the Indian nation is a tale of extraordinary diversity, world’s largest democracy, strong and noble people,” he said, praising India for exhibiting “confidence in its own people, trust in its people.”

In his address, Trump also mentioned Bollywood, cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, Sardar Vallabhai Patel, Diwali among other things integral to India. “Five months ago, the United States welcomed your great Prime Minister at a giant football stadium in Texas and today, India welcomes us at the world’s largest cricket stadium right here in Ahmedabad,” he added, thanking India for its hospitability.

Before Trump’s speech, addressing the Namaste Trump event, Modi said history is being scripted at the Motera stadium. “Five months ago, I started my journey with Howdy Modi. And today, my great friend Trump has started his journey in India in Ahmedabad with ‘Namaste Trum[‘. After the long journey, Trumps made their way to the Sabarmati Ashram,” said Modi, while welcoming them to the “biggest democracy in the world.” He also made the crowd chant ‘long live India-US friendship.’

Crediting Donald Trump for strengthening India US ties, Modi said, “India-US relations are no longer just another partnership. It is a far greater and closer relationship. One is ‘land of the free’ the other believes the world is one family. One feels proud of ‘statue of liberty’ the other feels proud of ‘statue of unity’. Trump thinks very big. The entire world has seen his efforts and his leadership.”

This is Trump’s first visit to India. Following the event, the US President will leave for Agra. Thereafter, he will travel to Delhi where he is expected to wrap up issues related to trade and defence.

