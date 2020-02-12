Donald Trump calls PM Modi a ‘friend’, hints at signing trade deal during India visit

President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at NRG Stadium. (File) President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at NRG Stadium. (File)

Calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “friend”, US President Donald Trump said he was looking forward to his first visit to India and indicated that the two countries might sign a trade deal. Trump, along with First Lady Melania, is slated to visit India from February 24 to February 25.

“He (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) is a friend of mine. He’s a great gentleman and I look forward to going to India. So, we’ll be going at the end of the month,” Trump told reporters in his Oval Office.

Trump will visit New Delhi and Ahmedabad in Gujarat, which is the home state of PM Modi. He will be given a grand reception at the new Motera cricket stadium in Ahmedabad, which is being billed the largest stadium in the world.

During Trump’s visit, a slew of deals on trade and defence are on the table as India seeks to elevate the strategic partnership with the US.

When asked about signing of a trade deal with India, the US president said, “They (Indians) want to do something and we’ll see…if we can make the right deal, (we) will do it.”

Trump also said he called Modi over the weekend and the PM told him that “millions and millions of people” would welcome him from the airport to the Motera stadium.

Referring to Monday’s New Hampshire rally, where he was attended by an estimated 40,000 to 50,000 people, the President said in a lighter vein that he might not feel so good with that number.

“When we have 50,000 people, I’m not going to feel so good… we’ll have five to seven million people just from the airport to the new stadium. And you know it is the largest stadium in the world. (They are) building it now. It’s almost complete and it’s the largest in the world,” Trump said.

In a statement on Tuesday, the White House Press secretary Stephanie Grisham had said that President Trump’s trip would further strengthen the US-India strategic partnership and highlight the “strong and enduring bonds between the American and Indian people”.

Trump, who is facing elections later this year, is expected to wrap up issues related to trade and defence deals which he can showcase in his campaign.

India is demanding exemption from high duties imposed by the US on certain steel and aluminium products, resumption of export benefits to certain domestic products under their Generalised System of Preferences, greater market access for its products from sectors, including agriculture, automobile, auto components and engineering.

On the other hand, the US wants greater market access for its farm and manufacturing products, dairy items and medical devices and cut on import duties on some ICT products. The US has also raised concerns over the high trade deficit with India.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd