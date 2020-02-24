Donald Trump speech highlights: ‘It is a great honour for me to be here’

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, arrived in India on Monday, for the president’s 36-hour-long maiden visit to India. (Source: Twitter/@MEAIndia) US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, arrived in India on Monday, for the president’s 36-hour-long maiden visit to India. (Source: Twitter/@MEAIndia)

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrived in India on Monday, for a 36-hour-long visit to India, which is likely to strengthen bilateral defence and strategic ties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Trump with a hug at the Ahmedabad airport, after which the two leaders embarked on a 22-km-long roadshow from the airport to Sabarmati Ashram.

Trump addressed a gathering of over one lakh people at the newly-built Motera Stadium in Ahemdabad at the ‘Namaste Trump’ event. Trump began his speech by saying, “Namaste, it is a great honour for me to be here.”

Thanking India for a spectacular welcome, he said that US will be a faithful and loyal friend of India, adding that “PM Modi is an exceptional leader who works day and night for India.”

The President said that PM Modi who started off as a humble ‘chaiwala’, worked at a cafetaria is a shining example that Indians can achieve anything.

Trump speech highlights:

#Namaste, it is a great honour for me to be here

#PM Modi is an exceptional leader; works day and night for India

#The US will always be faithful and loyal friend of India; thank you for spectacular welcome

#Modi started off as a humble ‘chaiwala’; he worked at cafeteria and is shining example that Indians can achieve anything

#Extreme poverty in your country will be eliminated in next 10 years

#India and US have natural and enduring friendship

There is difference between nation that rises by coercion and one that rises by setting people free — that is India

#India produces 2000 films yearly, including great romantic movies like DDLJ

#India embraces individual freedom, rule of law, dignity of every human being and where people worship side-by-side in harmony

#We are quickly revitalising our alliances all around world

#We will seal defence deals worth USD 3 billion on Tuesday

#The US will become India’s premier defence partner

#India and the US are committed to defend our people from radical islamic terrorism

