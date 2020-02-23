Follow Us:
Sunday, February 23, 2020
Donald Trump India Visit LIVE Updates: India looks forward to welcoming US President, says PM Modi

Donald Trump India Visit LIVE News Updates: Ahead of US President Donald Trump’s visit, extensive preparations are underway. On the first day of his two-day visit to India, Trump, along with First Lady Melania Trump, will be in Gujarat, PM Modi’s home state.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 23, 2020 4:05:05 pm
donald trump, donald trump india visit, donald trump latest news, donald trump news, donald trump in india, donald trump in india news, donald trump india visit 2020, donald trump india visit news, us president donald trump, us president donald trump latest news, narendra modi, narendra modi latest news, narendra modi news Hoardings of the ‘Namaste Trump’ have been put up across Ahmedabad ahead of US President Donald Trump’s visit on February 24. (Express photo: Javed Raja)

Donald Trump India Visit LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday said India looks forward to welcoming US President Donald Trump— his first state visit since assuming office. The US president is on a visit to India from February 24 to 25. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, along with a 16-member delegation will travel to Ahmedabad, Agra, and Delhi during the two-day visit.

On the first day, Trump and the First Lady will be in Gujarat, PM Modi’s home state. They are expected to begin their tour by visiting Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad. Later in the day, he will be hosted at Motera’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium in a ceremony called ‘Namaste Trump’, similar to PM Modi’s address to the Indian diaspora at the ‘Howdy Modi!’ event in Houston.

Following ‘Namaste Trump’, the US President and First Lady Melania are likely to visit the Taj Mahal Monday. On the second and final day of his visit, Trump will travel to Delhi where he is expected to wrap up issues related to trade and defence.

Meanwhile, unprecedented security measures are in place in Delhi for Trump’s visit. Besides the multi-layer security cover, elaborate arrangements have been made by the Delhi Police, including placement of double barricading on all the roads on which Trump’s convoy is likely to pass, PTI reported, adding that aerial surveillance of the route will also be conducted as part of the security measures.

Live Blog

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will be on their maiden trip to India on February 24-25. Follow for LIVE updates:

Highlights

    16:01 (IST)23 Feb 2020
    ‘Namaste Trump’: Sabarmati Ashram decks up even as uncertainty looms over US President’s visit

    Even as Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said that it would be the decision of The White House on whether the US President Donald Trump will visit the Sabarmati Gandhi Ashram, the Ashram authorities went ahead, readying the premise to welcome the first couple of the United States.

    A top official in the Ahmedabad police department told this paper that the security detail had been planned factoring in a 30-minute visit to the Sabarmati Ashram. “In case they (the Trumps) decide not to visit the ashram, the road show will be advanced by 30 minutes accordingly,” said the officer. Read more

    Security personnel conduct a rehearsal ahead of US President Donald Trump’s visit, in Ahmedabad on Saturday. (Express Photo: Javed Raja)

    Ahead of the visit of US President Donald Trump in Ahmedabad on February 24, police are expecting a total of 1,20,000 people to turn up at the newly made Motera stadium, which is built for the capacity of 1.10 lakh.

    According to officials of Ahmedabad Police, a total of 15000-20000 people are expected to show up at the 22-kilometre long road stretch from Ahmedabad Airport to Gandhi Ashram in Sabarmati to Sardar Patel International Stadium in Motera of Ahmedabad, to welcome Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and PM Narendra Modi.

    US President Donald Trump will raise the issue of “religious freedom” and the shared tradition of democracy “certainly in private” with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a US administration official said in Washington on Saturday, ahead of Trump’s visit to India on February 24-25 — his first since assuming office.

    While US officials said Trump will also raise these issues in his public remarks, there is not much opportunity for him to make such comments since the carefully choreographed media statement is not likely to have a question-and-answer session. However, there is a likelihood that the US President will have a separate press conference with the accompanying US media.

