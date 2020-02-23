Donald Trump India Visit LIVE Updates: India looks forward to welcoming US President, says PM Modi

Hoardings of the ‘Namaste Trump’ have been put up across Ahmedabad ahead of US President Donald Trump’s visit on February 24. (Express photo: Javed Raja) Hoardings of the ‘Namaste Trump’ have been put up across Ahmedabad ahead of US President Donald Trump’s visit on February 24. (Express photo: Javed Raja)

Donald Trump India Visit LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday said India looks forward to welcoming US President Donald Trump— his first state visit since assuming office. The US president is on a visit to India from February 24 to 25. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, along with a 16-member delegation will travel to Ahmedabad, Agra, and Delhi during the two-day visit.

On the first day, Trump and the First Lady will be in Gujarat, PM Modi’s home state. They are expected to begin their tour by visiting Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad. Later in the day, he will be hosted at Motera’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium in a ceremony called ‘Namaste Trump’, similar to PM Modi’s address to the Indian diaspora at the ‘Howdy Modi!’ event in Houston.

Following ‘Namaste Trump’, the US President and First Lady Melania are likely to visit the Taj Mahal Monday. On the second and final day of his visit, Trump will travel to Delhi where he is expected to wrap up issues related to trade and defence.

Meanwhile, unprecedented security measures are in place in Delhi for Trump’s visit. Besides the multi-layer security cover, elaborate arrangements have been made by the Delhi Police, including placement of double barricading on all the roads on which Trump’s convoy is likely to pass, PTI reported, adding that aerial surveillance of the route will also be conducted as part of the security measures.