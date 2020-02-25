Donald Trump India Visit LIVE Updates: Bilateral talks with PM Modi in New Delhi today

Donald Trump India Visit LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the namaste trump event in Motera stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday. Donald Trump India Visit LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the namaste trump event in Motera stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.

Donald Trump India Visit LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi Tuesday, a day after he received a rousing welcome at the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad. The day will begin with Trump receiving the ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan at 10 am. At 10.30 am, he will lay a wreath at Rajghat, the samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi.

As announced by Trump Monday, the US will sign deals to sell the “absolute finest, state-of-the-art military helicopters” and other defence equipment to India worth $3 billion Tuesday. The two leaders are also likely to lay the groundwork for an ambitious trade deal in future.

Meanwhile, Melania Trump will visit a Delhi government school in South Delhi and observe a happiness curriculum session — where students and teachers meditate, chat, tell stories and share jokes for 45 minutes each day.

In what could turn out to be a major outcome in India-US defence cooperation, New Delhi and Washington are likely to move forward on negotiations for the final foundational agreement — the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA). Trump and Modi are expected to discuss fast-tracking the pact and moving on it as early as in March.