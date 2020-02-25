Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 25, 2020
Donald Trump India Visit LIVE Updates: Bilateral talks with PM Modi in New Delhi today

Donald Trump India Visit LIVE Updates: As announced by Trump Monday, the US will also sign deals to sell the “absolute finest, state-of-the-art military helicopters” and other defence equipment to India worth $3 billion Tuesday.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 25, 2020 8:23:07 am
donald trump india visit, donald trump, donald trump latest news, donald trump news, donald trump in india, donald trump in india news, donald trump india visit 2020, donald trump india visit news, us president donald trump, us president donald trump latest news, narendra modi, narendra modi latest news, narendra modi news Donald Trump India Visit LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the namaste trump event in Motera stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.

Donald Trump India Visit LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi Tuesday, a day after he received a rousing welcome at the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad. The day will begin with Trump receiving the ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan at 10 am. At 10.30 am, he will lay a wreath at Rajghat, the samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi.

As announced by Trump Monday, the US will sign deals to sell the “absolute finest, state-of-the-art military helicopters” and other defence equipment to India worth $3 billion Tuesday. The two leaders are also likely to lay the groundwork for an ambitious trade deal in future.

Meanwhile, Melania Trump will visit a Delhi government school in South Delhi and observe a happiness curriculum session — where students and teachers meditate, chat, tell stories and share jokes for 45 minutes each day.

In what could turn out to be a major outcome in India-US defence cooperation, New Delhi and Washington are likely to move forward on negotiations for the final foundational agreement — the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA). Trump and Modi are expected to discuss fast-tracking the pact and moving on it as early as in March.

Donald Trump India Visit LIVE Updates: US to sign $3-billion deal among other deals with India today.

    donald trump india visit, donald trump, donald trump latest news, donald trump news, donald trump in india, donald trump in india news, donald trump india visit 2020, donald trump india visit news, us president donald trump, us president donald trump latest news, narendra modi, narendra modi latest news, narendra modi news Donald Trump India Visit LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump in Ahmedabad on Monday. (ANI)

    On Monday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and First Lady Melania Trump on the stage at the Motera stadium, Trump called Modi a “very tough negotiator” and said he is optimistic that they are in the “early stages of discussion” for an “incredible” trade deal.

    Seeking to deepen ties with India, Trump hailed “India’s rise as a prosperous and independent nation” as “an example to every nation”, called out “radical Islamic terrorism”, and took an oblique swipe at China for seeking to claim power through coercion unlike India.

    Accorded a colourful welcome in Ahmedabad where thousands lined the streets and packed the stadium in Motera on a hot afternoon to cheer him at the Namaste Trump event, the US President, who was accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner, said both countries are “firmly united in our ironclad resolve to defend our citizens from the threat of radical Islamic terrorism”.

    In his speech, Modi praised Trump as someone who “thinks big” and that his visit will start a “new chapter” in Indo-US ties to bring “peace and prosperity”. He appreciated Melania Trump for her campaign for a “healthy and happy America”, and her slogan “Be Best”, and said, “what you are doing is great”.

