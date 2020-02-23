Watch: Trump shares morphed Baahubali 2 clip, tweets he’s ‘looking forward to being with friends in India’

Screengrab of the edited video featuring US President Donald Trump. Screengrab of the edited video featuring US President Donald Trump.

Ahead of his two-day visit to India, US President Donald Trump Sunday took to Twitter to share a morphed video from the movie ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’, with his face superimposed on the protagonist.

While re-tweeting the one-minute-20-second video clip posted by a user, Trump wrote: “Look so forward to being with my great friends in INDIA!”

Look so forward to being with my great friends in INDIA! https://t.co/1jdk3AW6fG — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2020

The video also features First Lady Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump and Trump Junior.

The film by SS Rajamouli had achieved a rare feat by becoming the first Indian movie ever to collect Rs 1000 crore. Baahubali 2 has collected around Rs 800 crore in Indian and Rs 200 crore in the overseas market, making it highest-grossing Indian film ever.

Late on Friday, the US President also lauded the Bollywood film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan which features the love story of a same-sex couple.

“A new #Bollywood rom-com featuring a gay romance is hoping to win over older people, following the decriminalisation of homosexuality. Hurrah!” tweeted @PeterTatchell.

To this, @realDonaldTrump tweeted: “Great!”

Meanwhile, the Trumps are expected to arrive in India on February 24. They will visit New Delhi, Ahmedabad and Agra.

