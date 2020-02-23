Watch: Trump shares morphed Baahubali 2 clip, tweets he’s ‘looking forward to being with friends in India’

Ahead of his two-day visit to India, US President Donald Trump Sunday took to Twitter to share a morphed video from the movie ‘Baahubali 2: The Conclusion’, with his face superimposed on the protagonist.
While re-tweeting the one-minute-20-second video clip posted by a user, Trump wrote: “Look so forward to being with my great friends in INDIA!”
Look so forward to being with my great friends in INDIA! https://t.co/1jdk3AW6fG
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2020
The video also features First Lady Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump and Trump Junior.
The film by SS Rajamouli had achieved a rare feat by becoming the first Indian movie ever to collect Rs 1000 crore. Baahubali 2 has collected around Rs 800 crore in Indian and Rs 200 crore in the overseas market, making it highest-grossing Indian film ever.
Late on Friday, the US President also lauded the Bollywood film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan which features the love story of a same-sex couple.
“A new #Bollywood rom-com featuring a gay romance is hoping to win over older people, following the decriminalisation of homosexuality. Hurrah!” tweeted @PeterTatchell.
To this, @realDonaldTrump tweeted: “Great!”
Great! https://t.co/eDf8ltInmH
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 21, 2020
Meanwhile, the Trumps are expected to arrive in India on February 24. They will visit New Delhi, Ahmedabad and Agra.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.