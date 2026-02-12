Except Trump, nobody else has declared that India will stop buying Russian oil: Lavrov

Sergei Lavrov said that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told the first meeting of Sherpas that energy security will be one of the top items of the summit that Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to attend. (Reuters file photo)

Stating that “sky is the limit” as far as India-Russia relations go, Russia Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday said that except US President Donald Trump, nobody else has declared that India will stop buying Russian oil.

Responding to a lawmaker in the State Duma (Lower House of Russian Parliament), Lavrov said, “You mentioned that Donald Trump announced India’s agreement to no longer purchase Russian oil. I have not heard such a statement from anyone else, including Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi and other Indian leaders.”

As India kicks off its BRICS presidency this year with the first Sherpa meeting held in New Delhi recently, Lavrov said that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told the first meeting of Sherpas that energy security will be one of the top items of the summit that Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to attend.