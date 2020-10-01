Will Mr Modi hold another ‘Namaste Trump!’: Chidamabaram after US Prez’s remarks on Covid deaths in India

US President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the “Namaste Trump” event in Ahmedabad. (AP)

Taking a swipe at Narendra Modi’s relations with Donald Trump, former Union minister P Chidambaram on Thursday wondered if the Prime Minister would hold another “Namaste Trump” event in the future after the US President accused India of not providing the exact figures on Covid deaths.

Taking to Twitter, the senior Congress leader said: “Mr Donald Trump clubs India with China and Russia and accused the three countries of hiding the number of Covid deaths. He also accused the three countries for causing the most air pollution. Will Mr Modi hold another ‘Namaste Trump!’ rally to honour his dear friend?”

On Wednesday, during his first presidential debate against his Democratic challenger Joe Biden, the US President said India, China and Russia “did not exactly give a straight count” on deaths due to the novel coronavirus.

“When you talk about numbers, you don’t know how many people died in China. You don’t know the deaths in Russia or in India… they don’t exactly give you a straight count, just so you understand,” Trump said to Biden after the latter highlighted the United States has more than seven million cases and over 200,000 deaths.

Massive bonhomie was at display at the ‘Namaste Trump’ event in Ahmedabad earlier this year as both Modii and Trump heaped praises on each other. Stating that India held a special place in the hearts of Americans, Trump said, “America loves India, America respects India and America will always be faithful and loyal friends to the Indian people.” He also announced defence deals between the two countries worth 3 billion dollars.

While calling Modi a “tough negotiator”, Trump had also announced that both the countries are chalking out “the biggest ever trade deals” on his visit to India.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd