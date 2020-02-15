Ahead of India visit, Trump reiterates: ‘I am No. 1 on Facebook, PM Modi No. 2’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump. (AP Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Donald Trump. (AP Photo)

Days before his maiden visit to India, Donald Trump on Saturday made yet another reference to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s claims that he was number 1 on the social media platform, followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Taking to Twitter, Trump said, “Great honour, I think? Mark Zuckerberg recently stated that “Donald J. Trump is Number 1 on Facebook. Number 2 is Prime Minister Modi of India.” Actually, I am going to India in two weeks. Looking forward to it!”

Great honor, I think? Mark Zuckerberg recently stated that “Donald J. Trump is Number 1 on Facebook. Number 2 is Prime Minister Modi of India.” Actually, I am going to India in two weeks. Looking forward to it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2020

According to media reports, in an interview with CNBC during the World Economic Summit in Davos earlier, Trump had said, “I am No.1 on Facebook; you know who’s No. 2? Modi of India.” The US President added that this information was shared with him by Zuckerberg when the two met for dinner in 2019.

Per the CNBC transcript, here’s Trump’s latest account of what Mark Zuckerberg said to him at their 2019 dinner. (Facebook wouldn’t comment.) (Not sure what “number one” means, but for the record, Modi has about 17 million more Facebook followers than Trump.) pic.twitter.com/GC04ejs5dY — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) January 22, 2020

The US President will be in India on February 24 and 25 during which he is expected to visit Delhi and Ahmedabad.

On Wednesday, Modi had said the two countries share a common commitment to “democracy and pluralism” and the visit will go a long way in further cementing India-US friendship.

“Extremely delighted that @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS will visit India on 24th and 25th February. India will accord a memorable welcome to our esteemed guests. This visit is a very special one and it will go a long way in further cementing India-USA friendship,” the Prime Minister had posted on the micro-blogging site.

On the first day, Trump, along with First Lady Melania Trump, will visit Gujarat, PM Modi’s home state. “It played an important role in Mahatma Gandhi’s life and leadership of the Indian independence movement,” a White House statement earlier had said.

Later in the day, he will inaugurate Motera’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium, which is being billed as the largest stadium in the world.

Trump, who is visiting India five months after PM Modi had addressed the Indian diaspora in ‘Howdy Modi!’ event in Houston, is expected to share the stage with the Prime Minister in a similar event.

The event, named ‘Kem Chho Mr President’ (How are you Mr President), will see Trump addressing an audience which will mostly comprise Gujarati diaspora and those having families in the US, mostly from the US, at the Motera cricket stadium.

On the second day, Trump is expected to visit Delhi where he is expected to wrap up issues related to trade and defence deals which he can showcase in his campaign.

Agra in Uttar Pradesh was also considered as one of the stops for the US President, news agency PTI had reported, where he was likely to visit the Taj Mahal. However, the plan is yet to be confirmed.

