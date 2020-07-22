From HCQ threat to praising scientists: How Donald Trump has reacted to India’s Covid-19 situation

US President Donald Trump with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad. Trump has said he ‘stands with India during this pandemic’. (File) US President Donald Trump with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad. Trump has said he ‘stands with India during this pandemic’. (File)

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said the United States was leading the world in terms of Covid-19 testing and India was at the second position, underscoring the strong bilateral relationship and his bonhomie with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“We’re going to be over 50 million tests. The second country is India with 12 million (tests). Then you have seven million, six million, and four million. I think that we are doing a tremendous amount of testing,” Trump said a White House news conference.

In fact, since April, Trump has on numerous occasions showered praise on PM Modi in his handling of the Covid-19 situation and called Indian-Americans as “great” scientists but also, at the same time, struck a retaliatory tone on the supply of hydroxychloroquine from the country. Interestingly, just weeks before the HCQ fracas, Trump was in India for a bilateral visit — his first as US President.

👉 Donald Trump on supply of hydroxychloroquine

In April, Donald Trump stunned India after saying that “there may be retaliation” if the Modi government does not agree to export hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), a key anti-malaria drug. Trump has repeatedly touted HCQ as a “game changer” in the fight against Covid-19.

On April 4, India had banned exports of HCQ. When asked about “retaliation to the ban on export of medical goods” from India, Trump said, “I would be surprised if he (PM Modi) would, you know, because India does very well with the United States.”

“I don’t like that decision, I didn’t hear that that was his decision. I know that he stopped it for other countries. I spoke to him yesterday, we had a very good talk and we’ll see whether or not that’s his… For many years, they’ve been taken advantage of the United States on trade. So I would be surprised if that were his decision. He’d have to tell me that. I spoke to him Sunday morning, called him, and I said, we’d appreciate you allowing our supply to come out. If he doesn’t allow it to come out. That would be OK. But of course, there may be retaliation. Why wouldn’t there be?” the US President said.

👉 Trump reaction after India decides to supply HCQ

Hours after Trump’s threat on retaliation, India said it would supply essential drugs to “some nations who have been particularly badly affected” by Covid-19 and to “neighbouring countries who are dependent on India’s capabilities”.

Following this, in a change of tone, Trump praised PM Modi for his “strong leadership in helping not just India, but humanity”in the fight against the new coronavirus.

Extraordinary times require even closer cooperation between friends. Thank you India and the Indian people for the decision on HCQ. Will not be forgotten! Thank you Prime Minister @NarendraModi for your strong leadership in helping not just India, but humanity, in this fight! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2020

“Extraordinary times require even closer cooperation between friends. Thank you India and the Indian people for the decision on HCQ. Will not be forgotten! Thank you Prime Minister @NarendraModi for your strong leadership in helping not just India, but humanity, in this fight!” Trump tweeted.

Later in an interview with Fox News, Trump said, “The US bought more than 29 million of hydroxychloroquine from India and the country put a stop because it was needed there. I spoke to Prime Minister Modi, a lot of it (hydroxychloroquine) comes out of India. I asked him if he would release it? He was great. He was really good.”

👉 Trump praises Indian-American researchers

In May, Donald Trump said the United States was working with India on developing a Covid-19 vaccine and praised Indian-Americans as “great” scientists and researchers.

“I just got back a short while ago from India recently and we are working very much with India and we have a tremendous Indian population in the US and many of the people that you are talking about are working on the vaccine too. Great scientist and researchers,” Trump told reporters.

👉 Trump tweets on donating ventilators to India

In the same month, Trump said the US would be donating ventilators to India in its fight against the “invisible enemy”.

“I am proud to announce that the United States will donate ventilators to our friends in India. We stand with India and Narendra Modi during this pandemic. We’re also cooperating on vaccine development. Together we will beat the invisible enemy,” Trump tweeted.

I am proud to announce that the United States will donate ventilators to our friends in India. We stand with India and @narendramodi during this pandemic. We’re also cooperating on vaccine development. Together we will beat the invisible enemy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 15, 2020

On June 16, US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster handed over the first shipment of 100 ventilators, valued at $1.2 million, to Indian Red Cross Society Secretary General RK Jain at an event.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd