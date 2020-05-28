India on Trump’s mediation offer: ‘Already engaged with China to peacefully resolve issue’

US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo) US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo)

In response to US President Donald Trump’s offer to mediate between Delhi and Beijing over tensions along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh region, India Thursday said it is already engaged with China to “peacefully resolve” the issue.

“We are engaged with China to peacefully resolve this issue,” a Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson said.

"We are engaged with China to peacefully resolve this issue," a Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson said.

Trump had Wednesday offered to mediate between the two nations, saying the United States had informed both India and China about being able to mediate their “now raging border dispute”.

“We have informed both India and China that the United States is ready, willing and able to mediate or arbitrate their now raging border dispute. Thank you,” Trump had said in a tweet.

We have informed both India and China that the United States is ready, willing and able to mediate or arbitrate their now raging border dispute. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2020

In the past, Trump had offered to mediate between India and Pakistan over Kashmir, but this is the first time that he has made such an offer to India and China.

Meanwhile, talking about the tensions along the Line of Actual Control, the MEA spokesperson said: “Our troops have taken a very responsible approach towards border management and strictly follow procedures laid out in bilateral agreements and protocols with China to resolve any issue that may arise in border areas.”

The ministry spokesperson also said that the two sides have established mechanisms–both military and at diplomatic levels– to resolve situations which may arise in the border areas peacefully through dialogue, adding that India remains firm in its resolve to ensure the country’s sovereignty and national security.”

Earlier this week, China had said that the situation at the border with India was “overall stable and controllable”.

“Between the two countries, we have good border-related mechanism and communication channels. We are capable of resolving the issues properly through dialogue and consultation,” China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian had said.

The remarks from China’s Foreign Ministry came a day after President Xi Jinping broke his silence on the escalating tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh and ordered the military to scale up battle preparedness and asked it to resolutely defend the country’s sovereignty.

Taking note of tensions building up along the border, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday had held a top brass meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat.

So far, several rounds of talks have been held between Indian and Chinese military commanders in Ladakh on the ground but have failed to achieve a breakthrough.

Chinese and Indian military have set up camps on either side of the Galwan Valley in the high-altitude Ladakh region. The troops of the two nations came to blows on the banks of the Pangong Tso, a lake which is partly under Indian control, on the night of May 5-6. Sources said Chinese soldiers have crossed the LAC at three places.

