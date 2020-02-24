Donald Trump in India today: Amid tight security, Sabarmati set for maiden visit by a US President

(Express Photo: Javed Raja) (Express Photo: Javed Raja)

The first visit to Sabarmati Gandhi Ashram by an incumbent American president is estimated to take up around 15 minutes of his three-hour tour of the city, officials said on Sunday.

US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania, and senior advisers to the President, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, are expected to visit the Ashram along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi around 12.30 pm.

On Sunday, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, officials from the Ministry of External Affairs and security officials reviewed security arrangements and the itinerary for the leaders’ visit to the Ashram.

Read | US President Donald Trump India visit: Here is the full schedule

Extensive reconnaissance has been carried out at the Ashram premises by the NSG, the SPG and Gujarat Police. Several police personnel and sniffer dogs have been deployed inside and outside the Ashram.

Ashram secretary Amrut Modi said Trump will spend 15 minutes at the place.

Sabarmati Ashram Preservation and Memorial Trust trustee Kartikeya Sarabhai said a charkha model, an illustration of Mahatma Gandhi by Nandalal Bose, a special edition of Gandhi’s autobiography, a book containing his quotes and a print of his talisman may be given as mementos to the dignitaries, provided security officials allow. —With PTI

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.