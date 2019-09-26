Trump encouraged PM Modi to improve ties with Pakistan, says White House

Toggle Menu
It also said that both leaders expressed concerns about the situation in Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump shake. (AP/File)

A DAY after the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the White House on Wednesday said the President “encouraged Prime Minister Modi to improve relations with Pakistan and fulfill his promise to better the lives of the Kashmiri people”.

“The President reaffirmed the importance of greatly increasing trade between the United States and India, and highlighted the need for resolving barriers to free, fair, and reciprocal trade, which includes improving United States companies’ market access in India,” the statement said.

