Trump encouraged PM Modi to improve ties with Pakistan, says White House

A DAY after the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the White House on Wednesday said the President “encouraged Prime Minister Modi to improve relations with Pakistan and fulfill his promise to better the lives of the Kashmiri people”.

“The President reaffirmed the importance of greatly increasing trade between the United States and India, and highlighted the need for resolving barriers to free, fair, and reciprocal trade, which includes improving United States companies’ market access in India,” the statement said.

It also said that both leaders expressed concerns about the situation in Afghanistan.