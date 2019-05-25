Toggle Menu
Donald Trump calls Narendra Modi to congratulate him on Lok Sabha win

During their phone call, Modi and Trump spoke about the upcoming G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan, and agreed to discuss bilateral relations and international issues.

The leaders spoke about working with each other to enhance the close and strategic working relationship between India and the US. (File)

US President Donald Trump called Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday to congratulate him for the BJP’s win in the Lok Sabha elections.

The leaders also spoke about working with each other to enhance the close and strategic working relationship between India and the US.

Several other leaders have also called Modi to congratulate him, including Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and former Nepal prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’.

