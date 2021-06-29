Domestic violence case against BJP MLA Vishal Nehria closed on wife’s request: Police

Nehriya (32) was elected as an MLA on a BJP ticket from Dharamsala in a by-election on October 24, 2019. (Twitter/ Vishal Nehria)

A senior police officer on Monday said a case of domestic violence against a local BJP MLA was closed on the request of the lawmaker’s wife.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Kangra Vimukt Ranjan said Oshin Sharma, the wife of BJP MLA Vishal Nehria, had given a complaint to the police, in which she had levelled allegations of assault and mental torture against her husband.

On Monday, Sharma said she does not want any kind of police action against her husband.

“She said she does not want any kind of police action or a criminal case to be registered against the MLA, Therefore, no further action will be taken from our side,” the SP said.

On June 25, in an 11-minute video clip uploaded on social media, Sharma, a 2020-batch Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services (HPAS) officer, alleged that Nehria had slapped her thrice.

Sharma got married to Nehria on April 26.

