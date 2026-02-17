Domestic newsprint production meeting only 40% of demand: INS

Vivek Gupta, INS president, expressed serious concern regarding the current situation of domestic newsprint in the country.

Domestic newsprint production has been struggling to cross the 0.5 million tonne mark, even as India’s annual newsprint consumption is approximately 1.2 million tonne, and thus meeting only 40% of total newsprint demand, the Indian Newspaper Society (INS) has said earlier this month.

Indian mills are currently able to meet only about 40% of the total newsprint demand, “underscoring a major hollowing out of the industry”, as the statement noted that this gap has persisted for over two decades, with no meaningful expansion in dedicated newsprint manufacturing capacity.