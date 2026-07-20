Centre releases details of LPG cylinder subsidy and rates since 2022

LPG cylinder subsidy and domestic cooking gas rates since 2022 have been released by the Centre. (Image generated using AI)

Domestic LPG cylinder price in India: The Centre has released details of domestic LPG cylinder prices and subsidies provided since 2022. In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi said that LPG prices in India are linked to international market prices. He added that the government continues to adjust the effective price paid by consumers for domestic LPG cylinders.

The Union Minister was responding to a question raised by Rajya Sabha MP Sandosh Kumar P, who sought details of the retail price of a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder during the last five years, including year-wise and State/UT-wise data. He also asked for year-wise details of subsidies provided on domestic LPG cylinders during the same period.