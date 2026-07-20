Centre releases details of LPG cylinder subsidy and rates since 2022

The Centre has released details of LPG cylinder prices and subsidy since 2022. Check the latest data on domestic LPG rates, subsidy and key changes.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readJul 20, 2026 07:26 PM IST
LPG cylinder subsidy and domestic cooking gas rates since 2022 have been released by the Centre. (Image generated using AI)LPG cylinder subsidy and domestic cooking gas rates since 2022 have been released by the Centre. (Image generated using AI)
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Domestic LPG cylinder price in India: The Centre has released details of domestic LPG cylinder prices and subsidies provided since 2022. In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi said that LPG prices in India are linked to international market prices. He added that the government continues to adjust the effective price paid by consumers for domestic LPG cylinders.

The Union Minister was responding to a question raised by Rajya Sabha MP Sandosh Kumar P, who sought details of the retail price of a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder during the last five years, including year-wise and State/UT-wise data. He also asked for year-wise details of subsidies provided on domestic LPG cylinders during the same period.

The MP further sought to know the factors responsible for the increase or decrease in LPG prices from time to time and the steps taken by the government to make domestic cooking gas affordable for economically weaker and middle-income households.

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Strait of Hormuz closure hit India’s LPG supplies, government reveals in Parliament

Responding to the questions, the Union Minister said that before the Middle East conflict began in February 2026, India imported around 60 per cent of its LPG requirement, and nearly 90 per cent of these imports passed through the Strait of Hormuz. He said that when the Strait of Hormuz was closed, imported LPG supplies dropped sharply. To address the situation, the government took several proactive measures to ensure stable LPG supplies after the conflict broke out.

“These include rapid increase in production of LPG, prioritization of household usage of LPG, diversification of import sources, dynamic stock management, inter-regional allocation to address localized shortages, etc.

As a result of the West Asia crisis, the average Saudi CP (the international benchmark for LPG pricing) rose upto US$ 780/MT in April and May 2026. In June 2026, as the Saudi CP rose further to US$ 796/MT (excluding premium), the Market Determined Price (MDP) of a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder went upto Rs. 1,695 per 14.2 Kg cylinder,” the minister said.

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The minister said that the Retail Selling Price of a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder is currently Rs 942. For Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) beneficiaries, the effective price is Rs 642 per cylinder in July 2026, after a targeted subsidy of Rs 300 per cylinder.

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“Government has paid a compensation of Rs. 22,000 crore to OMCs in FY 2022-23 and has approved another compensation of Rs. 30,000 crore in FY 2025-26 for under-recoveries on sale of domestic LPG,” Gopi said.

14.2 kg LPG cylinder prices since 2022: Check state and UT-wise Retail Selling Price

Domestic LPG Prices: Full State-wise Trend Since 2022

₹1,102.50
Highest: Tripura (Jul 2026)
₹941.50
Lowest: Maharashtra (Jul 2026)
+4.7%
Delhi price, Jan 2022 to Jul 2026
Price Movement: Delhi vs Highest & Lowest States
Every State/UT revises in the same nationwide cycle; gap between highest & lowest has held near ₹160/cylinder since 2022
1200 1100 1000 900 800 01-Jan-22 01-Jan-23 01-Jan-24 01-Jan-25 01-Jan-26 01-Jul-26
Tripura (highest)
Delhi (benchmark)
Maharashtra (lowest)
Full State/UT-wise RSP, 2022–2026 (Rs./14.2 Kg cyl.)
Scroll horizontally to view all dates · Highest & lowest state highlighted
State/UT Ref. City 01-Jan-22 01-Jan-23 01-Jan-24 01-Jan-25 01-Jan-26 01-Jul-26
DelhiNew Delhi899.501,053.00903.00803.00853.00942.00
West BengalKolkata926.001,079.00929.00829.00879.00968.00
MaharashtraMumbai899.501,052.50902.50802.50852.50941.50
Tamil NaduChennai915.501,068.50918.50818.50868.50957.50
TripuraAgartala1,060.501,213.501,063.50963.501,013.501,102.50
MizoramAizawl1,051.501,205.001,055.00955.001,005.001,094.00
HaryanaAmbala917.501,070.50920.50820.50870.50959.50
KarnatakaBengaluru902.501,055.50905.50805.50855.50944.50
Madhya PradeshBhopal905.501,058.50908.50808.50858.50947.50
OdishaBhubaneswar926.001,079.00929.00829.00879.00968.00
ChandigarhChandigarh909.001,062.50912.50812.50862.50951.50
UttarakhandDehradun919.001,072.00922.00822.00872.00961.00
GujaratGandhinagar925.501,078.50928.50828.50878.50967.50
SikkimGangtok1,052.501,205.501,055.50955.501,005.501,094.50
AssamGuwahati948.501,102.00952.00852.00902.00991.00
TelanganaHyderabad952.001,105.00955.00855.00905.00994.00
ManipurImphal1,051.501,204.501,054.50954.501,004.501,093.50
Arunachal PradeshItanagar965.501,118.50968.50868.50918.501,007.50
RajasthanJaipur903.501,056.50906.50806.50856.50945.50
Jammu & KashmirJammu951.001,104.50954.50854.50904.50993.50
Jammu & KashmirSrinagar1,015.501,169.001,019.00919.00969.001,058.00
PunjabJalandhar929.501,082.50932.50832.50882.50971.50
NagalandKohima919.001,072.00922.00822.00872.00961.00
Uttar PradeshLucknow937.501,090.50940.50840.50890.50979.50
GoaPanaji913.501,067.00917.00817.00867.00956.00
BiharPatna998.001,151.001,001.00901.00951.001,040.00
PuducherryPuducherry912.001,065.00915.00815.00865.00954.00
Andaman & Nicobar IslandsSri Vijaya Puram975.501,129.00979.00879.00929.001,018.00
ChhattisgarhRaipur971.001,124.00974.00874.00924.001,013.00
JharkhandRanchi957.001,110.50960.50860.50910.50999.50
MeghalayaShillong967.001,120.00970.00870.00920.001,009.00
Himachal PradeshShimla944.001,097.50947.50847.50897.50986.50
KeralaThiruvananthapuram909.001,062.00912.00812.00862.00951.00
Andhra PradeshVisakhapatnam908.001,061.00911.00811.00861.00950.00
Prices spike sharply every January (nationwide revision) and ease through the year, with a smaller correction each July — a pattern repeated identically across all States/UTs since Jan 2022.
Source: IOCL, via Rajya Sabha Unstarred Question No. 128 (reply dated 20.07.2026)
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Domestic LPG subsidy since 2021-22: Government releases year-wise details

 

Domestic LPG Subsidy: 5-Year Trend (Rs. in Crore)

₹23,559 Cr
Total LPG subsidy, FY 2025-26 (up to Dec 2025)
₹28,965 Cr
Highest total subsidy, FY 2022-23
Total Subsidy on LPG, Component-wise
Stacked by DBTL, PMUY & PSU OMC compensation components
1,811
 
 
28,965
 
 
 
11,444
 
 
13,640
 
 
23,559*
 
 
 
2021-22
2022-23
2023-24
2024-25
2025-26*
DBTL (A)
PMUY (B)
PSU OMC Compensation (D)
*Figures for 2025-26 are up to December 2025. Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP) subsidy (C) recorded nil across all five years and is excluded from the chart.
Source: Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC)
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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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