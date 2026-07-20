Centre releases details of LPG cylinder subsidy and rates since 2022

Domestic LPG cylinder price in India: The Centre has released details of domestic LPG cylinder prices and subsidies provided since 2022. In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi said that LPG prices in India are linked to international market prices. He added that the government continues to adjust the effective price paid by consumers for domestic LPG cylinders.
The Union Minister was responding to a question raised by Rajya Sabha MP Sandosh Kumar P, who sought details of the retail price of a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder during the last five years, including year-wise and State/UT-wise data. He also asked for year-wise details of subsidies provided on domestic LPG cylinders during the same period.
The MP further sought to know the factors responsible for the increase or decrease in LPG prices from time to time and the steps taken by the government to make domestic cooking gas affordable for economically weaker and middle-income households.
Strait of Hormuz closure hit India’s LPG supplies, government reveals in Parliament
Responding to the questions, the Union Minister said that before the Middle East conflict began in February 2026, India imported around 60 per cent of its LPG requirement, and nearly 90 per cent of these imports passed through the Strait of Hormuz. He said that when the Strait of Hormuz was closed, imported LPG supplies dropped sharply. To address the situation, the government took several proactive measures to ensure stable LPG supplies after the conflict broke out.
“These include rapid increase in production of LPG, prioritization of household usage of LPG, diversification of import sources, dynamic stock management, inter-regional allocation to address localized shortages, etc.
As a result of the West Asia crisis, the average Saudi CP (the international benchmark for LPG pricing) rose upto US$ 780/MT in April and May 2026. In June 2026, as the Saudi CP rose further to US$ 796/MT (excluding premium), the Market Determined Price (MDP) of a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder went upto Rs. 1,695 per 14.2 Kg cylinder,” the minister said.
The minister said that the Retail Selling Price of a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder is currently Rs 942. For Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) beneficiaries, the effective price is Rs 642 per cylinder in July 2026, after a targeted subsidy of Rs 300 per cylinder.
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“Government has paid a compensation of Rs. 22,000 crore to OMCs in FY 2022-23 and has approved another compensation of Rs. 30,000 crore in FY 2025-26 for under-recoveries on sale of domestic LPG,” Gopi said.
14.2 kg LPG cylinder prices since 2022: Check state and UT-wise Retail Selling Price
Domestic LPG Prices: Full State-wise Trend Since 2022
₹1,102.50
Highest: Tripura (Jul 2026)
₹941.50
Lowest: Maharashtra (Jul 2026)
+4.7%
Delhi price, Jan 2022 to Jul 2026
Price Movement: Delhi vs Highest & Lowest States
Every State/UT revises in the same nationwide cycle; gap between highest & lowest has held near ₹160/cylinder since 2022
Tripura (highest)
Delhi (benchmark)
Maharashtra (lowest)
Full State/UT-wise RSP, 2022–2026 (Rs./14.2 Kg cyl.)
Scroll horizontally to view all dates · Highest & lowest state highlighted
State/UT
Ref. City
01-Jan-22
01-Jan-23
01-Jan-24
01-Jan-25
01-Jan-26
01-Jul-26
Delhi
New Delhi
899.50
1,053.00
903.00
803.00
853.00
942.00
West Bengal
Kolkata
926.00
1,079.00
929.00
829.00
879.00
968.00
Maharashtra
Mumbai
899.50
1,052.50
902.50
802.50
852.50
941.50
Tamil Nadu
Chennai
915.50
1,068.50
918.50
818.50
868.50
957.50
Tripura
Agartala
1,060.50
1,213.50
1,063.50
963.50
1,013.50
1,102.50
Mizoram
Aizawl
1,051.50
1,205.00
1,055.00
955.00
1,005.00
1,094.00
Haryana
Ambala
917.50
1,070.50
920.50
820.50
870.50
959.50
Karnataka
Bengaluru
902.50
1,055.50
905.50
805.50
855.50
944.50
Madhya Pradesh
Bhopal
905.50
1,058.50
908.50
808.50
858.50
947.50
Odisha
Bhubaneswar
926.00
1,079.00
929.00
829.00
879.00
968.00
Chandigarh
Chandigarh
909.00
1,062.50
912.50
812.50
862.50
951.50
Uttarakhand
Dehradun
919.00
1,072.00
922.00
822.00
872.00
961.00
Gujarat
Gandhinagar
925.50
1,078.50
928.50
828.50
878.50
967.50
Sikkim
Gangtok
1,052.50
1,205.50
1,055.50
955.50
1,005.50
1,094.50
Assam
Guwahati
948.50
1,102.00
952.00
852.00
902.00
991.00
Telangana
Hyderabad
952.00
1,105.00
955.00
855.00
905.00
994.00
Manipur
Imphal
1,051.50
1,204.50
1,054.50
954.50
1,004.50
1,093.50
Arunachal Pradesh
Itanagar
965.50
1,118.50
968.50
868.50
918.50
1,007.50
Rajasthan
Jaipur
903.50
1,056.50
906.50
806.50
856.50
945.50
Jammu & Kashmir
Jammu
951.00
1,104.50
954.50
854.50
904.50
993.50
Jammu & Kashmir
Srinagar
1,015.50
1,169.00
1,019.00
919.00
969.00
1,058.00
Punjab
Jalandhar
929.50
1,082.50
932.50
832.50
882.50
971.50
Nagaland
Kohima
919.00
1,072.00
922.00
822.00
872.00
961.00
Uttar Pradesh
Lucknow
937.50
1,090.50
940.50
840.50
890.50
979.50
Goa
Panaji
913.50
1,067.00
917.00
817.00
867.00
956.00
Bihar
Patna
998.00
1,151.00
1,001.00
901.00
951.00
1,040.00
Puducherry
Puducherry
912.00
1,065.00
915.00
815.00
865.00
954.00
Andaman & Nicobar Islands
Sri Vijaya Puram
975.50
1,129.00
979.00
879.00
929.00
1,018.00
Chhattisgarh
Raipur
971.00
1,124.00
974.00
874.00
924.00
1,013.00
Jharkhand
Ranchi
957.00
1,110.50
960.50
860.50
910.50
999.50
Meghalaya
Shillong
967.00
1,120.00
970.00
870.00
920.00
1,009.00
Himachal Pradesh
Shimla
944.00
1,097.50
947.50
847.50
897.50
986.50
Kerala
Thiruvananthapuram
909.00
1,062.00
912.00
812.00
862.00
951.00
Andhra Pradesh
Visakhapatnam
908.00
1,061.00
911.00
811.00
861.00
950.00
Prices spike sharply every January (nationwide revision) and ease through the year, with a smaller correction each July — a pattern repeated identically across all States/UTs since Jan 2022.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More