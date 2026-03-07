Domestic LPG cylinder prices get sharp hike of Rs 60 amid West Asia crisis

Cooking gas prices rose sharply as domestic LPG cylinder prices were hiked by Rs 60 per cylinder.

Your household expenses just got costlier. The price of domestic liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) have been raised by Rs 60 per cylinder. The hike comes amid as oil marketing companies adjust rates in response to higher energy costs linked to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Following the revision, a 14.2-kg cylinder of non-subsidised LPG — typically used by most households apart from beneficiaries of the Ujjwala scheme — will now cost Rs 913 in Delhi, according to data available on the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) website.

The updated price came into effect on March 7, the company’s website indicated.

LPG Prices

Non-Subsidised Prices of Indane in Metros (Rs./14.2 kg cylinder)

Applicable from March 7, 2026