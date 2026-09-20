Domestic LPG cylinder booking: Biometric Aadhaar Authentication mandatory for subsidy from October 1

Domestic LPG cylinder subsidy: LPG subsidy will require Aadhaar biometric authentication from October 1, making verification mandatory for eligible domestic cylinder beneficiaries.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readSep 20, 2026 08:21 AM IST
LPG cylinder rule from October 1: Biometric Aadhaar Authentication required for subsidy (Image generated using AI)LPG cylinder rule from October 1: Biometric Aadhaar Authentication required for subsidy (Image generated using AI)
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Domestic LPG cylinder booking rule from October 1: Biometric Aadhaar Authentication (BAA) will become mandatory for domestic LPG consumers who want to book refills at the regulated retail selling price (RSP) with applicable subsidy from October 1, 2026.

In a statement, the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas said that consumers who have already completed the authentication do not need to take any further action. As of September 19, around 27.43 crore active domestic LPG consumers, or 89.9 per cent, had completed the process.

How to complete Aadhaar biometric authentication for LPG

Consumers who have not yet completed BAA can do so through several options. The authentication can be completed during LPG delivery, at the distributor’s showroom or through the mobile app of the respective oil marketing company (OMC).

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  • During delivery: The delivery person can complete the authentication using the OMC mobile application.
  • At the distributor: Consumers can visit their LPG distributor and complete the process there.
  • Through mobile apps: Consumers can complete the process from home using the official OMC apps:
  1. IndianOil ONE for Indane customers
  2. HelloBPCL for Bharatgas customers
  3. HP PAY for HP Gas customers

Video tutorials for completing self e-KYC are also available on the PMUY (Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana) portal.

What happens if you do not complete BAA?

Consumers who do not want or are unable to complete Aadhaar biometric authentication can still receive LPG.

However, they will have to register their choice through their OMC’s digital channels, such as the consumer web portal, mobile app, WhatsApp chatbot or IVRS.

Such consumers will receive LPG at the applicable market price without subsidy, in 5 kg or 10 kg cylinders, subject to availability.

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Why is Aadhaar authentication being introduced?

According to the Ministry, the authentication is aimed at ensuring that subsidised LPG reaches genuine consumers. It is also intended to help identify duplicate or ineligible connections and prevent subsidised domestic LPG cylinders from being diverted for commercial or industrial use.

The government said the process is not intended to deny LPG to genuine households and that consumers have multiple options to complete the authentication.

LPG subsidy: What consumers should know

The government said domestic LPG is currently sold below its cost. The implicit subsidy was around Rs 210 per 14.2 kg cylinder in September 2026, while it had reached Rs 721 per cylinder in June 2026.

The government has also provided compensation to public sector oil marketing companies to help keep domestic LPG affordable.

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Consumers who have not yet completed BAA are advised to complete the process before October 1, 2026. For assistance with LPG services, consumers can contact the toll-free helpline 1800 2333 555.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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