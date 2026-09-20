Domestic LPG cylinder booking: Biometric Aadhaar Authentication mandatory for subsidy from October 1

Domestic LPG cylinder booking rule from October 1: Biometric Aadhaar Authentication (BAA) will become mandatory for domestic LPG consumers who want to book refills at the regulated retail selling price (RSP) with applicable subsidy from October 1, 2026.

In a statement, the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas said that consumers who have already completed the authentication do not need to take any further action. As of September 19, around 27.43 crore active domestic LPG consumers, or 89.9 per cent, had completed the process.

How to complete Aadhaar biometric authentication for LPG

Consumers who have not yet completed BAA can do so through several options. The authentication can be completed during LPG delivery, at the distributor’s showroom or through the mobile app of the respective oil marketing company (OMC).