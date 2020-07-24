Domestic airfare cap to remain in place till November 24: Aviation Ministry

In May, Puri had also said that the domestic routes had been divided into seven sections based on duration of flights ranging from 40 minutes to 210 minutes. (Representational image) In May, Puri had also said that the domestic routes had been divided into seven sections based on duration of flights ranging from 40 minutes to 210 minutes. (Representational image)

The Aviation Ministry on Friday announced that the cap on airfares for domestic travel will remain in place till November 24 or until further orders. The ministry had announced the capping of the fares citing a possible surge in airfares due to pent-up demand when it decided to open up the domestic flight services in calibrated manner from May 25 after a hiatus of two months owing to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

During a press conference in May, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri has said that in the case of Delhi, Mumbai, the minimum fare would be Rs 3,500 for a journey between 90-120 minutes, maximum fare would be Rs 10,000. This would be operative for 3 months – till one minute to midnight on August 24. Now, the ministry has extended this for another three months.

In May, Puri had also said that the domestic routes had been divided into seven sections based on duration of flights ranging from 40 minutes to 210 minutes. “The passengers are expected to certify the status of their health through the Aarogya Setu app or a self-declaration form,” the Union Minister had said.

The airlines and the various allied sectors had lost non-recoverable revenue since being fully grounded for two months.

