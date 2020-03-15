Dolphins spotted in Purna river in Surat

Forest department officials said that last month, a porpoise and a dolphin were found dead on the sea coast at Diyala village near Ubhrat beach in Navsari district. ( Representational Photo) Forest department officials said that last month, a porpoise and a dolphin were found dead on the sea coast at Diyala village near Ubhrat beach in Navsari district. ( Representational Photo)

Two dolphins have been sighted in the Purna river in Bodali village of Jalalpore taluka in Navsari district, following which the village has turned into a picnic spot.

The dolphins were first spotted by villagers who went for fishing in the river on Friday morning. They informed sarpanch Yatin Patel about the same and shared videos and photos with friends that went viral on social media. By evening, people from nearby villages started thronging Bodali to catch a glimpse of the aquatic mammals.

On Saturday afternoon, forest department officials reached the village and saw the dolphins. Deputy Conservator of Forest ML Meena told The Indian Express, “Our teams have confirmed the presence of dolphins in the Purna river. The river meets the sea and Bodali village is close to the sea coast. The dolphins might have entered the river due to high tide in the sea and may return soon.”

Sahil Girish Patel from Bodali village said, “This is the first time we have seen dolphins here. We were initially scared of the giant fish and the villagers didn’t go near them. They were identified as dolphins by fishermen later. Now people from various villages in Navsari are coming here to see the dolphins. The dolphins also seem friendly as they come closer at times.”

Forest department officials said that last month, a porpoise and a dolphin were found dead on the sea coast at Diyala village near Ubhrat beach in Navsari district. “We carried out a postmortem and later disposed of the carcass,” said Meena.

