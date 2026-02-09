Dogs’ unusual barking alerts family, 6-year-old girl found in pool of blood

Bihar’s Darbhanga district saw widespread public anger and protests after a six-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered on Saturday night.
The accused, 22-year-old Vikas Mahto, has been arrested.
According to a local source, the incident came to light late at night when the girl’s family, who had been searching for her since evening, was alerted by the sound of dogs barking unusually in the locality. The girl was purportedly found lying in a pool of blood near a wall, after which police were immediately informed.
Police reached the spot and sent the body to Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) for postmortem. A forensic science laboratory (FSL) team was called to collect evidence from the scene.
According to police sources, the child had gone out in the evening to play near a pond with other children. The girls playing with her later told police that Vikas Mahto allegedly dragged the victim into a dark area. CCTV footage from the area was examined, and the other children identified the accused, following which he was taken into custody, officials said.
Roads blocked, tyres burnt
Following the incident, tensions escalated in the area on Sunday, with angry residents blocking roads and burning tyres in protest. Stone-pelting was also reported, prompting police to resort to a lathi charge to disperse the crowd. Heated exchanges took place between police and protesters before the situation was brought under control.
Darbhanga District Magistrate Kaushal Kumar confirmed the arrest and said the administration was taking all necessary steps to ensure swift justice. “We received information at night that the body of a six-year-old girl had been found, following which an investigation was conducted. It was a case of rape and murder, and the accused was arrested during the night itself,” he said.
Calling the crime “extremely inhuman”, the DM said the family members were present at the police station, and that discussions had been held with them. He said law-and-order issues that arose in the morning were “effectively controlled” through police deployment, adding that the situation was now peaceful.
“The body has been sent for postmortem examination. This is a very heinous crime, and we will request the district judge to place the case under a speedy trial with day-to-day hearings so that a conviction can be ensured within the next two months,” Kumar said.
He also said that magistrates had been deployed at sensitive locations, additional police forces were on the ground, and the administration was closely monitoring the situation to prevent any further disturbances. A medical board has been constituted at DMCH to conduct the postmortem examination, he said.
“The situation is currently normal, with adequate police presence maintained across the area,” Kumar said.
He further said that the accused had no known criminal history. “As per the investigation so far, the accused does not have any criminal antecedents. He worked as a labourer,” he said, adding that an FIR had been registered and a chargesheet would be filed at the earliest.
The district administration, he said, would make efforts to ensure that all witnesses and evidence are examined promptly so that the case reaches its conclusion within the next two months.
