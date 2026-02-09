Dogs’ unusual barking alerts family, 6-year-old girl found in pool of blood

Darbhanga District Magistrate Kaushal Kumar confirmed the arrest and said the administration was taking all necessary steps to ensure swift justice.

Bihar’s Darbhanga district saw widespread public anger and protests after a six-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered on Saturday night.

The accused, 22-year-old Vikas Mahto, has been arrested.

According to a local source, the incident came to light late at night when the girl’s family, who had been searching for her since evening, was alerted by the sound of dogs barking unusually in the locality. The girl was purportedly found lying in a pool of blood near a wall, after which police were immediately informed.

Police reached the spot and sent the body to Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) for postmortem. A forensic science laboratory (FSL) team was called to collect evidence from the scene.