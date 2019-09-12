Dogcatchers hired by municipal body subjected canines to extreme cruelty: Police

POLICE HAVE detained four persons in connection with an alleged incident of cruelty, in which more than 90 dogs were found stifled to death in a forest on September 6. Police said the Bhokardan Municipal Council in Jalna district had outsourced the job of catching stray canines to dog catchers.

Advertising

“We have detained four persons who did the job for Bhokardan Municipal Council, according to information from the council’s chief officer,” Buldhana Superintendent of Police Dilip Bhujbal told The Indian Express.

“The municipal body had outsourced the job of catching stray dogs to some dog catchers, who carried out the job with extreme cruelty,” he added.

More than 90 dogs were found dead in a forest along Buldana-Ajintha road with legs tied and mouths muzzled.

Bhujbal said, “We had sent out teams to Aurangabad and Jalna. They traced the source of the incident to Bhokardan. The dogs were treated with utmost cruelty by the catchers, who hit them with sticks on the legs and head. When the dogs were rendered immobile, they were muzzled and tied with rope before being dumped into a vehicle in a heap. Most of the dogs suffocated to death while being transported to the forest where they were thrown. We will investigate further before making arrests.”