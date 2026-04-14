800 dog organs in formalin, a cancelled contract, and a suspected sterilisation fraud in MP

3 min readBhopalUpdated: Apr 14, 2026 03:15 PM IST
The discovery, made during a joint raid on April 7, has raised questions regarding a municipal contract awarded to a Jabalpur-based private agency for the sterilisation of stray dogs across Mandla city. (Source: Express Archives)
Almost 800 preserved reproductive organs from dogs, stuffed into two containers, were recovered from a rented room in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandla, triggering a police investigation into what officials suspect could be a fraud involving a government sterilisation contract worth lakhs.
The discovery, made during a joint raid on April 7, has raised questions regarding a municipal contract awarded to a Jabalpur-based private agency for the sterilisation of stray dogs across Mandla city. A joint team comprising municipal officials, the police, a tehsildar, and veterinary doctors conducted the search following a complaint by animal activist Nisha Thakur. Inside the rented premises, they found 795 reproductive organs preserved in formalin – 518 from male dogs and 277 from female dogs. Formalin is a highly effective preservative that prevents decomposition.
The Mandla Municipal Council had fixed a rate of Rs 679 per sterilisation procedure. At that rate, 795 procedures would have amounted to a payout of over Rs 5.39 lakh. The allegation is that the agency intended to present the organs as proof of completed surgeries and claim government money for work that was never done.
Mandla Chief Municipal Officer Gajendra Naphade confirmed a probe was underway. “The firm was awarded the work in December last year, but despite repeated requests, they did not start,” he said. “Due to this negligence, their contract had already been cancelled on April 2, and their earnest money deposit was being confiscated.”
He said that a complaint was received on April 7, following which the district administration ordered a probe and a joint inspection was conducted. “The origin of these organs and their intended use is under investigation. We have submitted an application to the police for registration of an FIR,” he said.
The sterilisation process, under municipal guidelines, was required to be conducted under the direct supervision of municipal authorities.
Veterinary and animal husbandry officials raised questions about the origin of the seized organs. A veterinarian attached with the probe team said that the standard sterilisation procedure “involves the removal of testicles in male dogs and the ovaries and uterus in female dogs, but that the recovery of such a large number of preserved organs pointed to something far outside routine practice”.
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Officials from the Animal Husbandry Department added that there is a specific, regulated method for disposing of organs after sterilisation procedures, and that “concealing them in a rented room in this manner was a serious violation”. The department has indicated that the manner of storage and the sheer volume of organs raise the question of whether they were sourced from outside Mandla entirely, possibly from other cities or slaughterhouses, and brought in specifically to fabricate evidence of completed surgeries.
Police have registered a case and begun recording statements. Investigators are examining all angles, including the source of the organs and whether any municipal insiders were involved.
Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy.
Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free.
Expertise and Reporting Beats
Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors:
National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres.
Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA).
Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking.
Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers.
Professional Background
Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017.
Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh.
Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs.
Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife.
Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance.
Digital & Professional Presence
Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express
Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More