‘Doesn’t work that way’: Mandaviya warns states against renaming Central schemes

Many state governments have renamed the Centre’s Health and Wellness Centre scheme to masquerade it as their own in violation of the terms and conditions, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told the Lok Sabha on Friday, while warning states indulging in such practices of “stopping grants”.

His statement indicates to the worsening relations between the BJP-led Central government and the states ruled by Opposition parties over credit for the populist schemes — the main electoral plank of the ruling party [BJP] in the upcoming elections.

The Health and Wellness Centre scheme was launched under the Ayushman Bharat programme in a bid to move away from selective healthcare to a more comprehensive range of services spanning preventive, promotive, curative, rehabilitative and palliative care for all ages.

Asserting that the Health and Wellness Centre scheme runs on 60:40 contribution from Centre and state, respectively, Mandaviya said, “It does not work like that… it should not have been like that… If they do not follow the rules in the contract…in the Health and Wellness Centre scheme, the Centre would have not other option (but to discontinue the grants).”

Mandaviya said he had written to some state governments on the issue. He was responding to a question raised by YSRCP rebel and Narsapuram MP Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, saying that people in Andhra Pradesh were not aware that the Centre is behind schemes like Ayushman Bharat and Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana as they were implemented in the state under different names.

“The problem is that many people in the states are not aware that this particular programme is being brought in by Narendra Modi ji… because it is being implemented with a different name. Co-branding is appreciated, but solo-stickering should not be allowed,” he said, adding, “the entire infrastructure and facilities were set up, but they were named as Mohalla Clinic… the entire money used was from the central government.. I have written to them also,” the minister said, without naming Punjab and Delhi governments.

“The Centre gives Rs 10 lakh for developing the health centre as the wellness centre, Rs 10 lakh for the community health officer who works on contractual basis. It has 150 kinds of medicines of which 60 per cent is Centre’s contribution,” he said.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasising party cadre’s participation in implementing the Central schemes and the BJP’s attempts to mobilise the ‘labharathis’ (beneficiaries) for electoral gains, the Union Government has been taking multiple steps to ensure that the “goodwill” for the Centre-run programmes should go to the party kitty.