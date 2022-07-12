scorecardresearch
Doesn’t Cong trust Army statement on China: BJP

Addressing the media at the BJP headquarters, party spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi alleged that Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi had also spoken about former Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat rejecting such claims.

With the Congress questioning the Prime Minister’s silence over what it alleged is an “increasing Chinese infiltration” into Indian territory, the BJP on Monday ridiculed the opposition party and asked whether it does not have trust in the Army’s statement.

“I want to ask the Congress if it has trust in the Indian Army or not; whether it trusts the reply of the Indian Army chief or not. Or do you want to do politics over his statement,” he asked.

On Monday, Rahul Gandhi had tweeted, “Some truths about the prime minister: 1. Is afraid of China. 2. Hides the truth from the public. 3. Just protects his own image. 4. Lowers the morale of the Army. 5. Plays with the security of the country.”

Trivedi also slammed the Congress over the party leadership’s alleged involvement in the National Herald money laundering case. He said the Congress must be the only party whose president and former president are on bail in a corruption case.

