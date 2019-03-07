Rahul inadvertently or deliberately playing into hands of Rafale competitors: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad Thursday said Congress president Rahul Gandhi ‘is inadvertently or deliberately playing into hands of Rafale competitors’. Reacting to Gandhi’s fresh attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Rafale deal, Prasad said, “Totally condemn the blatant lies of Rahul Gandhi. He doesn’t believe the Indian Air Force, he doesn’t believe the SC, doesn’t believe the CAG. Does he want to believe Pakistan? He is inadvertently or deliberately playing into hands of Rafale competitors,” ANI quoted Prasad as saying.

Earlier in a press conference Thursday, Gandhi said, “Is sarkar ka kaam hai gayab karna (This government’s job is to make things disappear).” He was reacting to Attorney General K K Venugopal’s submission in the Supreme Court on Wednesday that important files on Rafale deal were “stolen from the Defence Ministry”, based on which two publication had run reports in their national dailies.

The Centre has also threatened to invoke the Official Secrets Act and initiate “criminal action” against the two publications. To this, Gandhi said that while the media has been “warned of probe in Rafale deal”, there is no probe against “those involved in the scam”. He alleged that the government is manipulating institutions to save Prime Minister Modi. “The problem in India is, there is a criminal investigation only on people who oppose PM Modi,” Gandhi said.

“Investigate the missing documents, but also investigate Narendra Modi for his actions mentioned in those missing documents,” the Congress president said.