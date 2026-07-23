Auto driver shot by police in Jammu’s Doda was ferrying men with ‘cattle smuggling’ past

Police sources said the auto driver killed in Doda was ferrying men with alleged cattle-smuggling cases when a constable's weapon accidentally discharged during a scuffle. (Representative image)

Arif Hussain, whose death in police firing led to protests across Doda and neighbouring Bhaderwah, with the district administration suspending mobile Internet, may have paid a price for being in the wrong place at the wrong time.

An autorickshaw driver from Doda’s Cheeka village, Hussain had been hired by some customers to drive them to a tourist place in Bhaderwah. He was coming back with the men when they were stopped by police in the early hours of July 16-17.

Hussain is survived by his pregnant wife and three-year-old son.

Sources in police, which is yet to issue an official statement, say a checkpoint had been set up following an alert about possible cattle smuggling in the area. And that when the vehicle with Hussain was stopped, men inside who had faced allegations of cattle smuggling in the past tried to attack them and snatch their weapons. Hussain, they add, was hit by a stray bullet when a constable’s automatic weapon “discharged accidentally”.