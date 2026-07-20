Magisterial probe ordered into killing of youth in J&K’s Doda

The death triggered protests and a shutdown in Doda and Kishtwar districts, and mobile internet remains suspended. (Image generated using AI)

The Jammu & Kashmir administration on Monday ordered a magisterial inquiry into the death of a local youth in alleged police firing in Bhaderwah’s Jai area last week.

The order, issued by Doda District Magistrate Krishan Lal, comes two days after police set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT). Police have registered an “open” FIR against unknown persons for attempted murder, voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt to a public servant to deter them from discharging duty, assault on a public servant, theft and other offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

According to police, 30-year-old auto driver Arif Hussain from Cheeka village in Doda was fatally shot during a scuffle between police personnel and alleged cattle smugglers in the picturesque Jai Valley near Bhaderwah in Doda district last Thursday night.